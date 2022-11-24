 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/24/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Carter KimmelAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Dino NovalicAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Keith WatsonAffton00.0
Tre WhiteAffton00.0
Jackson WilbersAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Evan BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleston ColdenAlthoff00.0

People are also reading…

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Caden BurneyAffton00.0
Carter KimmelAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Malik NealAffton00.0
Dino NovalicAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Keith WatsonAffton00.0
Tre WhiteAffton00.0
Jackson WilbersAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Evan BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleston ColdenAlthoff00.0
Lucious DonesAlthoff00.0
Ryan HaarAlthoff00.0
Chris HobsonAlthoff00.0
Nick JansenAlthoff00.0
Alex JohnsonAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/24/2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News