Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Matt James
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
|Sam Maddox
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
|Caden Moore
|Holt
|2
|2.00
|Alex Pipes
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Donovan Sparks
|Francis Howell
|1
|1.00
|Nolan Frederick
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1.00
|Cook
|Valley Park
|1
|1.00
|Robert Masnica
|Holt
|1
|1.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Devin Bledsoe
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|2
|3
|66.7
|David Trupiano
|Francis Howell
|2
|3
|66.7
|Landon Engelage
|Holt
|2
|4
|50.0
|Joseph McLaurin
|Orchard Farm
|1
|2
|50.0
|Ian Steinkamp
|Valley Park
|1
|2
|50.0
|Dallas Winner-Johnson
|Holt
|1
|3
|33.3
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/2/2020.
