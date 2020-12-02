 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/2/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell1414.0
Brady WolfOrchard Farm1414.0
Devin BledsoeOrchard Farm1313.0
Ian SteinkampValley Park1313.0
Tyler SpaethOrchard Farm1010.0
Matt JamesFrancis Howell88.0
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell88.0
Garrett ReevesOrchard Farm88.0
Bryce WesterfieldOrchard Farm88.0
Joseph McLaurinOrchard Farm77.0
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell66.0
Shane KearbeyFrancis Howell66.0
David TrupianoFrancis Howell66.0
Josh WilsonValley Park66.0
Zarius LooneyHolt66.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Matt JamesFrancis Howell22.00
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell22.00
Caden MooreHolt22.00
Alex PipesFrancis Howell11.00
Donovan SparksFrancis Howell11.00
Nolan FrederickOrchard Farm11.00
CookValley Park11.00
Robert MasnicaHolt11.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Devin BledsoeOrchard Farm11100.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell2366.7
David TrupianoFrancis Howell2366.7
Landon EngelageHolt2450.0
Joseph McLaurinOrchard Farm1250.0
Ian SteinkampValley Park1250.0
Dallas Winner-JohnsonHolt1333.3
Matt FlemingAffton000.0
Myles JacksonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff000.0
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.0
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.0
Rick SmithAlthoff00.0
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.0
Brady VossAlthoff00.0
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.0
Camren EdwardsAlton00.0
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.0
Dante HerrinAlton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/2/2020.








