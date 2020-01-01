Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|21
|21.0
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|10
|10.0
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|8
|8.0
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|8
|8.0
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|8
|8.0
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|6
|6
|100.0
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|5
|5
|100.0
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|8
|10
|80.0
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|2
|50.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|12
|12.0
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|10
|10.0
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.0
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.0
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|5
|5.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|2
|2.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|William Ache
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jason Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 1/1/2020.