Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/31/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Evan WorleyHillsboro2121.0
Logan SmithHillsboro1010.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro88.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro88.0
Ethan WorleyHillsboro88.0
Eric SchneiderHillsboro33.0
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Kaleb RechtAffton00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11.00
Eric SchneiderHillsboro11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Ethan WorleyHillsboro66100.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro55100.0
Logan SmithHillsboro81080.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro1250.0
Alex HerculesAffton000.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Michael MasonAffton000.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Kaleb RechtAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
Joe RolwesAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
William AcheAlthoff000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Jason BlackmonAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Logan SmithHillsboro22.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro22.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro22.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Zach WhaleyHillsboro22.00
Ethan WorleyHillsboro22.00
Evan WorleyHillsboro11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Evan WorleyHillsboro1212.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro1010.0
Ethan WorleyHillsboro55.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro11.0
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Kaleb RechtAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
Joe RolwesAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
William AcheAlthoff00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Evan WorleyHillsboro55.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro22.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 1/1/2020.
0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports