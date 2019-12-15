Subscribe for 99¢
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/14/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Sonny AmabileWindsor2727.0
Nick KramerSt. Louis U. High2525.0
Luke CoxTriad2525.0
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville2424.0
Devin PhillipsConfluence2020.0
Will GurleyJohn Burroughs1919.0
Jacob SchadeggMater Dei1919.0
Carter WiegardRed Bud1919.0
Roddy AlexanderO'Fallon Christian1919.0
Quinton JonesCahokia1818.0
Jack ProngerMICDS1818.0
Shaun Riley IIO'Fallon1818.0
Rohan TripathyClayton1717.0
Devon BarshowMcCluer1717.0
Anthony PhifferWebster Groves1717.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Sonny AmabileWindsor55.00
Crue WalkerCentralia (Ill.)44.00
Sam HornerColumbia44.00
Jacob SchadeggMater Dei44.00
Grant SiegelWindsor44.00
Kamaren BevelConfluence44.00
Devin PhillipsConfluence44.00
Will GurleyJohn Burroughs33.00
Rohan TripathyClayton33.00
Jonah JamesColumbia33.00
Hasani SpannMICDS33.00
Mark MooreHillsboro33.00
Grant GoebelMater Dei33.00
Carter WiegardRed Bud33.00
Nick KramerSt. Louis U. High33.00
Anthony PhifferWebster Groves33.00
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian33.00
Anand DharmarajanJohn Burroughs22.00
Quinton JonesCahokia22.00
Daniel RawitscherClayton22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Preston JohannesCentralia (Ill.)88100.0
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian77100.0
Jack ProngerMICDS66100.0
Jacob SchadeggMater Dei55100.0
Adam BlumhoffJohn Burroughs33100.0
Aaron HendricksMICDS33100.0
Amarey WillsO'Fallon33100.0
Trasean WhiteConfluence33100.0
Jordon RyanJohn Burroughs22100.0
ReedCentralia (Ill.)22100.0
Nate HallCollinsville22100.0
Malik CalhounDupo22100.0
Nick RoperMICDS22100.0
Grant GoebelMater Dei22100.0
Caleb CareyMcCluer22100.0
Jeremiah JohnsonMcCluer22100.0
Camden RitzelNashville22100.0
Caleb BurtonO'Fallon22100.0
Drew TebbeO'Fallon22100.0
Colby KoesterRed Bud22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Sonny AmabileWindsor99.00
Nic HornerColumbia88.00
Carson WesselWesclin66.00
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville55.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS55.00
Sam WienstroerMICDS44.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro44.00
Chris PittmannJohn Burroughs33.00
Simeon WilliamsJohn Burroughs33.00
Sam HornerColumbia33.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro33.00
Luke CoxTriad33.00
Carson MilliganTriad33.00
Michael TentisTriad33.00
Sam YagerTriad33.00
Grant SiegelWindsor33.00
Roddy AlexanderO'Fallon Christian33.00
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian33.00
Adam BlumhoffJohn Burroughs22.00
Lorent DzelandiniCollinsville22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jared MumfordJohn Burroughs55.00
Jackson HolmesColumbia44.00
Mark MooreHillsboro44.00
Grant FridleyWesclin44.00
Anand DharmarajanJohn Burroughs33.00
Will GurleyJohn Burroughs33.00
Chris PittmannJohn Burroughs33.00
Simeon WilliamsJohn Burroughs33.00
Jimeque HarveyCahokia33.00
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia33.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian33.00
Adam BlumhoffJohn Burroughs22.00
Malachi ChunJohn Burroughs22.00
Tyson FordJohn Burroughs22.00
MartinJohn Burroughs22.00
Jordon RyanJohn Burroughs22.00
Jonah JamesColumbia22.00
Nick RoperMICDS22.00
Hasani SpannMICDS22.00
Ryan BollingerGibault22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian2020.0
Tyson FordJohn Burroughs1313.0
Ray'Sean TaylorCollinsville1212.0
Jack ProngerMICDS1111.0
Matt MartinWindsor1111.0
Blake GilesCahokia1010.0
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian1010.0
Will GurleyJohn Burroughs99.0
Keydrian JonesCollinsville88.0
Nate HallCollinsville66.0
Jackson HolmesColumbia66.0
Jacob O'ConnorColumbia66.0
Hasani SpannMICDS66.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro66.0
Nate WinslowTriad66.0
Norman AlfordWindsor66.0
Adam BlumhoffJohn Burroughs55.0
Lorent DzelandiniCollinsville55.0
David GrangerCollinsville55.0
Kameron HanveyGibault55.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Tyson FordJohn Burroughs33.00
Will GurleyJohn Burroughs33.00
Chris PittmannJohn Burroughs22.00
Devin WashingtonCahokia22.00
David GrangerCollinsville22.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS22.00
Cole MackeWesclin22.00
Matt MartinWindsor22.00
Adam BlumhoffJohn Burroughs11.00
Duncan ClonigerJohn Burroughs11.00
Jackson HolmesColumbia11.00
Jack ProngerMICDS11.00
Evan WorleyHillsboro11.00
Grant FridleyWesclin11.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2019.

