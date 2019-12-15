Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/14/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|27
|27.0
|Nick Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|25
|25.0
|Luke Cox
|Triad
|25
|25.0
|Ray'Sean Taylor
|Collinsville
|24
|24.0
|Devin Phillips
|Confluence
|20
|20.0
|Will Gurley
|John Burroughs
|19
|19.0
|Jacob Schadegg
|Mater Dei
|19
|19.0
|Carter Wiegard
|Red Bud
|19
|19.0
|Roddy Alexander
|O'Fallon Christian
|19
|19.0
|Quinton Jones
|Cahokia
|18
|18.0
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|18
|18.0
|Shaun Riley II
|O'Fallon
|18
|18.0
|Rohan Tripathy
|Clayton
|17
|17.0
|Devon Barshow
|McCluer
|17
|17.0
|Anthony Phiffer
|Webster Groves
|17
|17.0
3 Point leaders)
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|5
|5.00
|Crue Walker
|Centralia (Ill.)
|4
|4.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|Jacob Schadegg
|Mater Dei
|4
|4.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Kamaren Bevel
|Confluence
|4
|4.00
|Devin Phillips
|Confluence
|4
|4.00
|Will Gurley
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Rohan Tripathy
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Jonah James
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Grant Goebel
|Mater Dei
|3
|3.00
|Carter Wiegard
|Red Bud
|3
|3.00
|Nick Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|3
|3.00
|Anthony Phiffer
|Webster Groves
|3
|3.00
|Ray Horry
|O'Fallon Christian
|3
|3.00
|Anand Dharmarajan
|John Burroughs
|2
|2.00
|Quinton Jones
|Cahokia
|2
|2.00
|Daniel Rawitscher
|Clayton
|2
|2.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Preston Johannes
|Centralia (Ill.)
|8
|8
|100.0
|Kristian Davis
|O'Fallon Christian
|7
|7
|100.0
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|6
|6
|100.0
|Jacob Schadegg
|Mater Dei
|5
|5
|100.0
|Adam Blumhoff
|John Burroughs
|3
|3
|100.0
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|3
|3
|100.0
|Amarey Wills
|O'Fallon
|3
|3
|100.0
|Trasean White
|Confluence
|3
|3
|100.0
|Jordon Ryan
|John Burroughs
|2
|2
|100.0
|Reed
|Centralia (Ill.)
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nate Hall
|Collinsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Malik Calhoun
|Dupo
|2
|2
|100.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|2
|2
|100.0
|Grant Goebel
|Mater Dei
|2
|2
|100.0
|Caleb Carey
|McCluer
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jeremiah Johnson
|McCluer
|2
|2
|100.0
|Camden Ritzel
|Nashville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Caleb Burton
|O'Fallon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Drew Tebbe
|O'Fallon
|2
|2
|100.0
|Colby Koester
|Red Bud
|2
|2
|100.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|9
|9.00
|Nic Horner
|Columbia
|8
|8.00
|Carson Wessel
|Wesclin
|6
|6.00
|Ray'Sean Taylor
|Collinsville
|5
|5.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|5
|5.00
|Sam Wienstroer
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Chris Pittmann
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Simeon Williams
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Sam Horner
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Luke Cox
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Carson Milligan
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Michael Tentis
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Sam Yager
|Triad
|3
|3.00
|Grant Siegel
|Windsor
|3
|3.00
|Roddy Alexander
|O'Fallon Christian
|3
|3.00
|Ray Horry
|O'Fallon Christian
|3
|3.00
|Adam Blumhoff
|John Burroughs
|2
|2.00
|Lorent Dzelandini
|Collinsville
|2
|2.00
Steal leaders
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Tyson Ford
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Will Gurley
|John Burroughs
|3
|3.00
|Chris Pittmann
|John Burroughs
|2
|2.00
|Devin Washington
|Cahokia
|2
|2.00
|David Granger
|Collinsville
|2
|2.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Cole Macke
|Wesclin
|2
|2.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Adam Blumhoff
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Duncan Cloniger
|John Burroughs
|1
|1.00
|Jackson Holmes
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Jack Pronger
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Grant Fridley
|Wesclin
|1
|1.00
|Kalin Black
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2019.