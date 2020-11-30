 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/30/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Ryan SchwendemanSt. Dominic2727.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell2424.0
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell1919.0
Keashon PettyParkway North1919.0
Brendan DetersSt. Dominic1919.0
Drew ByousLafayette1818.0
Serjacob LewisParkway North1313.0
Michael BerryParkway North1212.0
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell1010.0
David SchilpParkway North99.0
Patrick SullivanSt. Dominic99.0
Michael HenneberryLafayette88.0
Matt JonesLafayette77.0
Sam MurrayLafayette77.0
Matt JamesFrancis Howell66.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Drew ByousLafayette55.00
Serjacob LewisParkway North33.00
Patrick SullivanSt. Dominic33.00
Matt JamesFrancis Howell22.00
Keashon PettyParkway North22.00
David SchilpParkway North22.00
Shane KearbeyFrancis Howell11.00
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell11.00
Evan BoillatLafayette11.00
Josh DennisLafayette11.00
Matt JonesLafayette11.00
Sam MurrayLafayette11.00
Adi KapetanovicParkway North11.00
Jason BlandSt. Dominic11.00
Brendan DetersSt. Dominic11.00
Ryan SchwendemanSt. Dominic11.00
Matthew WillenbrinkSt. Dominic11.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Anthony LewisSt. Dominic44100.0
Sam ThompsonFrancis Howell22100.0
Sam MurrayLafayette22100.0
Peyton HuntLutheran South22100.0
Drew ByousLafayette11100.0
Adi KapetanovicParkway North11100.0
Ryan SchwendemanSt. Dominic6785.7
Sam MaddoxFrancis Howell101283.3
Keashon PettyParkway North5683.3
Austin ReisLutheran South4580.0
Michael BerryParkway North6875.0
David SchilpParkway North3475.0
Preston FortnerFrancis Howell4666.7
Jonathan PrangeLutheran South3560.0
Brendan DetersSt. Dominic4757.1
Drew BehlLafayette3650.0
Jack ClarkLafayette1250.0
Jack LawsonLutheran South1812.5
Matt FlemingAffton000.0
Myles JacksonAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.0
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.0
Rick SmithAlthoff00.0
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.0
Brady VossAlthoff00.0
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.0
Camren EdwardsAlton00.0
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.0
Dante HerrinAlton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
Brady VossAlthoff00.00
Jordan WarnerAlthoff00.00
Camren EdwardsAlton00.00
Ja'markus GaryAlton00.00
Dante HerrinAlton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/30/2020.
