Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Ryan Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|27
|27.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|24
|24.0
|Sam Maddox
|Francis Howell
|19
|19.0
|Keashon Petty
|Parkway North
|19
|19.0
|Brendan Deters
|St. Dominic
|19
|19.0
|Drew Byous
|Lafayette
|18
|18.0
|Serjacob Lewis
|Parkway North
|13
|13.0
|Michael Berry
|Parkway North
|12
|12.0
|Preston Fortner
|Francis Howell
|10
|10.0
|David Schilp
|Parkway North
|9
|9.0
|Patrick Sullivan
|St. Dominic
|9
|9.0
|Michael Henneberry
|Lafayette
|8
|8.0
|Matt Jones
|Lafayette
|7
|7.0
|Sam Murray
|Lafayette
|7
|7.0
|Matt James
|Francis Howell
|6
|6.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Anthony Lewis
|St. Dominic
|4
|4
|100.0
|Sam Thompson
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Murray
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|100.0
|Peyton Hunt
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Drew Byous
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|100.0
|Adi Kapetanovic
|Parkway North
|1
|1
|100.0
|Ryan Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|6
|7
|85.7
|Sam Maddox
|Francis Howell
|10
|12
|83.3
|Keashon Petty
|Parkway North
|5
|6
|83.3
|Austin Reis
|Lutheran South
|4
|5
|80.0
|Michael Berry
|Parkway North
|6
|8
|75.0
|David Schilp
|Parkway North
|3
|4
|75.0
|Preston Fortner
|Francis Howell
|4
|6
|66.7
|Jonathan Prange
|Lutheran South
|3
|5
|60.0
|Brendan Deters
|St. Dominic
|4
|7
|57.1
|Drew Behl
|Lafayette
|3
|6
|50.0
|Jack Clark
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|50.0
|Jack Lawson
|Lutheran South
|1
|8
|12.5
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brady Voss
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Warner
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Camren Edwards
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Ja'markus Gary
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|Dante Herrin
|Alton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/30/2020.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.