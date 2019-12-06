Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Charley HoffmanPrincipia3232.0
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg2323.0
Amori JohnsonFort Zumwalt East2323.0
Howard JamesPrincipia2222.0
Jalen DavisGateway Science2222.0
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central2020.0
Calvin HenrySt. Clair2020.0
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair1919.0
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian1818.0
Cameron GunterBayless1616.0
Trent AndersonHermann1616.0
Lance HackneyLuth. St. Charles1616.0
Frank MayLuth. St. Charles1616.0
Jackson HeckertOkawville1616.0
Codey RechtAffton1515.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair55.00
Jacob BlomenkampFreeburg44.00
Howard JamesPrincipia44.00
Jayden NicholsonHazelwood Central33.00
Charley HoffmanPrincipia33.00
Calvin HenrySt. Clair33.00
Jordan WoodcockSullivan33.00
Jacob YorkFort Zumwalt East33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.00
Dalton StrusClopton22.00
Jake EngelbrechtNew Haven22.00
Lucas FrederkingOkawville22.00
Tyler ParsleyOkawville22.00
Brian HenkeSilex22.00
Owen FarrellSullivan22.00
Justin HollandUniversity City22.00
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22.00
Amori JohnsonFort Zumwalt East22.00
Riley FerrisGateway Science22.00
Cassius JonesGateway Science22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Jay EichelbergerNew Haven44100.0
John LiggettNew Haven44100.0
Trent AndersonHermann33100.0
Calvin HenrySt. Clair33100.0
Austin LickenbrockFreeburg22100.0
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22100.0
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood22100.0
Clay DavisLuth. St. Charles22100.0
Lucas FrederkingOkawville22100.0
Noah OmondiPrincipia22100.0
Roddy AlexanderO'Fallon Christian22100.0
Zakk EivinsClopton11100.0
Chase WaltersSt. Clair11100.0
Charley HoffmanPrincipia151693.8
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian7887.5
Jackson FortnerKirkwood5683.3
Jalen DavisGateway Science5683.3
Jonathan DunnHazelwood Central4580.0
David RobertsHazelwood Central4580.0
Jacksen HarreOkawville4580.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair88.00
Clay DavisLuth. St. Charles77.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City66.00
Alex HerculesAffton55.00
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair55.00
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian44.00
Clayton ErhardtLuth. St. Charles33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood22.00
Aaron CoffeyLuth. St. Charles22.00
Zach BrowneSt. Clair22.00
Johnny KindelSt. Clair22.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City22.00
Brandon MingUniversity City22.00
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22.00
Roddy AlexanderO'Fallon Christian22.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian22.00
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian22.00
Andre JacksonGateway Science22.00
Cassius JonesGateway Science22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Clay DavisLuth. St. Charles66.00
Frank MayLuth. St. Charles66.00
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian66.00
Joe RolwesAffton44.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science44.00
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian33.00
Riley FerrisGateway Science33.00
Andre JacksonGateway Science33.00
Codey RechtAffton22.00
Inel MuratovicBayless22.00
Jermiah StrainBayless22.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood22.00
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood22.00
Justin HoffmanSt. Clair22.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian22.00
Cassius JonesGateway Science22.00
Alex HerculesAffton11.00
Jackson FortnerKirkwood11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood11.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Loubert LadouceurBayless1010.0
Chase WaltersSt. Clair1010.0
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian1010.0
Landon EvansKirkwood88.0
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian88.0
Joe RolwesAffton77.0
Will LeeKirkwood77.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City77.0
Cassius JonesGateway Science77.0
Micheal MooreBayless66.0
Lance HackneyLuth. St. Charles66.0
Dayton TurnerSt. Clair66.0
Zach BrowneSt. Clair55.0
Ray HorryO'Fallon Christian55.0
Alex HerculesAffton44.0
Codey RechtAffton44.0
Cameron GunterBayless44.0
Jaylen PhippsKirkwood44.0
Melvin SimmonsKirkwood44.0
Aaron CoffeyLuth. St. Charles44.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Lance HackneyLuth. St. Charles66.00
Loubert LadouceurBayless33.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science22.00
Banks WilsonAffton11.00
Will LeeKirkwood11.00
Kannon NesslageKirkwood11.00
Kalin BlackO'Fallon Christian11.00
Kristian DavisO'Fallon Christian11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/6/2019.

