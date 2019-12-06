Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019
Scoring Leaders
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Charley Hoffman
|Principia
|32
|32.0
|Jacob Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|23
|23.0
|Amori Johnson
|Fort Zumwalt East
|23
|23.0
|Howard James
|Principia
|22
|22.0
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|22
|22.0
|Jayden Nicholson
|Hazelwood Central
|20
|20.0
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|20
|20.0
|Justin Hoffman
|St. Clair
|19
|19.0
|Kalin Black
|O'Fallon Christian
|18
|18.0
|Cameron Gunter
|Bayless
|16
|16.0
|Trent Anderson
|Hermann
|16
|16.0
|Lance Hackney
|Luth. St. Charles
|16
|16.0
|Frank May
|Luth. St. Charles
|16
|16.0
|Jackson Heckert
|Okawville
|16
|16.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|15
|15.0
3 Point leaders)
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Jay Eichelberger
|New Haven
|4
|4
|100.0
|John Liggett
|New Haven
|4
|4
|100.0
|Trent Anderson
|Hermann
|3
|3
|100.0
|Calvin Henry
|St. Clair
|3
|3
|100.0
|Austin Lickenbrock
|Freeburg
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|2
|2
|100.0
|Melvin Simmons
|Kirkwood
|2
|2
|100.0
|Clay Davis
|Luth. St. Charles
|2
|2
|100.0
|Lucas Frederking
|Okawville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Noah Omondi
|Principia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Roddy Alexander
|O'Fallon Christian
|2
|2
|100.0
|Zakk Eivins
|Clopton
|1
|1
|100.0
|Chase Walters
|St. Clair
|1
|1
|100.0
|Charley Hoffman
|Principia
|15
|16
|93.8
|Kalin Black
|O'Fallon Christian
|7
|8
|87.5
|Jackson Fortner
|Kirkwood
|5
|6
|83.3
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|5
|6
|83.3
|Jonathan Dunn
|Hazelwood Central
|4
|5
|80.0
|David Roberts
|Hazelwood Central
|4
|5
|80.0
|Jacksen Harre
|Okawville
|4
|5
|80.0
Assist leaders
Steal leaders
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Lance Hackney
|Luth. St. Charles
|6
|6.00
|Loubert Ladouceur
|Bayless
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|3
|3.00
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|2
|2.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Will Lee
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Kannon Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|1
|1.00
|Kalin Black
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|1.00
|Kristian Davis
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Michael Mason
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Kaleb Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Joe Rolwes
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/6/2019.