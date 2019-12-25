Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/24/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Kaleb RechtAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
Joe RolwesAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
William AcheAlthoff00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jack BrueningAlthoff00.00
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Alex HerculesAffton000.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Michael MasonAffton000.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Kaleb RechtAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
Joe RolwesAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
William AcheAlthoff000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Jason BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0
Jack BrueningAlthoff000.0
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jack BrueningAlthoff00.00
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jack BrueningAlthoff00.00
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.0
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Michael MasonAffton00.0
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Kaleb RechtAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
Joe RolwesAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
William AcheAlthoff00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.0
Jack BrueningAlthoff00.0
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Michael MasonAffton00.00
Jeronimo Osvaldo-SanchezAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Kaleb RechtAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
Joe RolwesAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
William AcheAlthoff00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Jason BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jack BrueningAlthoff00.00
Daulton BurgnerAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/25/2019.
0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/191. Collinsville (8-0) vs. Alton (5-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.2. CBC (2-3) is idle.3. Chaminade (1-0) vs. St. Vincent-St…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports