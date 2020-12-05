 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Aaron HendricksMICDS2020.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor2020.0
Grant McDanielTimberland2020.0
Carter KnucklesLindbergh1717.0
Mario FosterTimberland1717.0
Hasani SpannMICDS1616.0
Nolan SimonWhitfield1616.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS1414.0
Nick RoperMICDS1212.0
Luke BusateriTimberland1212.0
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield1111.0
Hunter MetteerWindsor1111.0
Payton JaggieLindbergh1010.0
Eddie SimonWhitfield99.0
Isaiah AlexanderWhitfield88.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Hasani SpannMICDS44.00
Payton JaggieLindbergh33.00
Mario FosterTimberland33.00
Isaiah AlexanderWhitfield22.00
Hunter MetteerWindsor22.00
TJ JenkinsTimberland22.00
Grant McDanielTimberland22.00
Nick RoperMICDS11.00
Mason RibbleLindbergh11.00
Eddie SimonWhitfield11.00
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield11.00
Tre WilliamsWhitfield11.00
Brenton ShirkWindsor11.00
Luke BusateriTimberland11.00
Chris JohnsonTimberland11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Grant McDanielTimberland66100.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS22100.0
Sam WienstroerMICDS22100.0
Eddie SimonWhitfield22100.0
Mario FosterTimberland6875.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor6966.7
Nolan SimonWhitfield4666.7
Aaron HendricksMICDS2450.0
Mason RibbleLindbergh2450.0
Tony NunnMICDS1250.0
Nick RoperMICDS1250.0
Joel BellLindbergh1250.0
Payton JaggieLindbergh1250.0
Max HartmannWindsor1250.0
Elliot WitteWindsor1250.0
Jorden WilliamsWhitfield2540.0
Carter KnucklesLindbergh3933.3
Mitchell BonczkowskiLindbergh1333.3
Jayden NorrisWhitfield1333.3
Hunter MetteerWindsor1333.3

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Sam WienstroerMICDS77.00
Nick RoperMICDS55.00
Nathan BeermanWindsor55.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor44.00
Elliot WitteWindsor44.00
Jayden BanksMICDS33.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS22.00
Hasani SpannMICDS11.00
Nolan HirthWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Sonny AmabileWindsor66.00
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS33.00
Sam WienstroerMICDS22.00
Nathan BeermanWindsor22.00
Gavin KinworthyWindsor22.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS11.00
Hasani SpannMICDS11.00
Max HartmannWindsor11.00
Hunter MetteerWindsor11.00
Brenton ShirkWindsor11.00
Elliot WitteWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Nick RoperMICDS1010.0
Aaron HendricksMICDS88.0
Nolan HirthWindsor77.0
Hasani SpannMICDS66.0
Elliot WitteWindsor66.0
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS44.0
Sam WienstroerMICDS33.0
Sonny AmabileWindsor33.0
Nathan BeermanWindsor33.0
Hunter MetteerWindsor33.0
Logan ChaneyWindsor22.0
AJ PatrickWindsor22.0
Brenton ShirkWindsor22.0
Max HartmannWindsor11.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Brandon Mitchell-DayMICDS44.00
Aaron HendricksMICDS22.00
Nick RoperMICDS11.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor11.00
Nathan BeermanWindsor11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/5/2020.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports