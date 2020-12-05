Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|20
|20.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|20
|20.0
|Grant McDaniel
|Timberland
|20
|20.0
|Carter Knuckles
|Lindbergh
|17
|17.0
|Mario Foster
|Timberland
|17
|17.0
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|16
|16.0
|Nolan Simon
|Whitfield
|16
|16.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|14
|14.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|12
|12.0
|Luke Busateri
|Timberland
|12
|12.0
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|11
|11.0
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|11
|11.0
|Payton Jaggie
|Lindbergh
|10
|10.0
|Eddie Simon
|Whitfield
|9
|9.0
|Isaiah Alexander
|Whitfield
|8
|8.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Payton Jaggie
|Lindbergh
|3
|3.00
|Mario Foster
|Timberland
|3
|3.00
|Isaiah Alexander
|Whitfield
|2
|2.00
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|TJ Jenkins
|Timberland
|2
|2.00
|Grant McDaniel
|Timberland
|2
|2.00
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Mason Ribble
|Lindbergh
|1
|1.00
|Eddie Simon
|Whitfield
|1
|1.00
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|1
|1.00
|Tre Williams
|Whitfield
|1
|1.00
|Brenton Shirk
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Luke Busateri
|Timberland
|1
|1.00
|Chris Johnson
|Timberland
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Grant McDaniel
|Timberland
|6
|6
|100.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Wienstroer
|MICDS
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eddie Simon
|Whitfield
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mario Foster
|Timberland
|6
|8
|75.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|6
|9
|66.7
|Nolan Simon
|Whitfield
|4
|6
|66.7
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|4
|50.0
|Mason Ribble
|Lindbergh
|2
|4
|50.0
|Tony Nunn
|MICDS
|1
|2
|50.0
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|1
|2
|50.0
|Joel Bell
|Lindbergh
|1
|2
|50.0
|Payton Jaggie
|Lindbergh
|1
|2
|50.0
|Max Hartmann
|Windsor
|1
|2
|50.0
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|1
|2
|50.0
|Jorden Williams
|Whitfield
|2
|5
|40.0
|Carter Knuckles
|Lindbergh
|3
|9
|33.3
|Mitchell Bonczkowski
|Lindbergh
|1
|3
|33.3
|Jayden Norris
|Whitfield
|1
|3
|33.3
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|1
|3
|33.3
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Sam Wienstroer
|MICDS
|7
|7.00
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|5
|5.00
|Nathan Beerman
|Windsor
|5
|5.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Jayden Banks
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|6
|6.00
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Sam Wienstroer
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Nathan Beerman
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Gavin Kinworthy
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Max Hartmann
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Brenton Shirk
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|10
|10.0
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|8
|8.0
|Nolan Hirth
|Windsor
|7
|7.0
|Hasani Spann
|MICDS
|6
|6.0
|Elliot Witte
|Windsor
|6
|6.0
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|4
|4.0
|Sam Wienstroer
|MICDS
|3
|3.0
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|3
|3.0
|Nathan Beerman
|Windsor
|3
|3.0
|Hunter Metteer
|Windsor
|3
|3.0
|Logan Chaney
|Windsor
|2
|2.0
|AJ Patrick
|Windsor
|2
|2.0
|Brenton Shirk
|Windsor
|2
|2.0
|Max Hartmann
|Windsor
|1
|1.0
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Aaron Hendricks
|MICDS
|2
|2.00
|Nick Roper
|MICDS
|1
|1.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Nathan Beerman
|Windsor
|1
|1.00
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/5/2020.
