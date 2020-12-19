Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|20
|20.0
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|13
|13.0
|Kennard Davis
|Vashon
|12
|12.0
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|10
|10.0
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|10
|10.0
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|4
|4.0
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|3
|3.0
|Nic'Qywon Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Mason Mosely
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|3
|3
|100.0
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|2
|3
|66.7
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|2
|3
|66.7
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|1
|2
|50.0
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|1
|2
|50.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Kennard Davis
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nic'Qywon Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Mason Mosely
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Kennard Davis
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nic'Qywon Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Mason Mosely
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Kennard Davis
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Nic'Qywon Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Mason Mosely
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Recko Bailey
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Kennard Davis
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Keshon Gilbert
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Arlandus Harris
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nicholas Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Nic'Qywon Kern
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Trevon Love
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Mason Mosely
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|Anthoni Sandford
|Vashon
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/19/2020.
