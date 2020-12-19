 Skip to main content
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/19/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Nicholas KernVashon2020.0
Keshon GilbertVashon1313.0
Kennard DavisVashon1212.0
Recko BaileyVashon1010.0
Trevon LoveVashon1010.0
Arlandus HarrisVashon44.0
Anthoni SandfordVashon33.0
Nic'Qywon KernVashon00.0
Mason MoselyVashon00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Keshon GilbertVashon33100.0
Arlandus HarrisVashon2366.7
Trevon LoveVashon2366.7
Nicholas KernVashon1250.0
Anthoni SandfordVashon1250.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Recko BaileyVashon00.00
Kennard DavisVashon00.00
Keshon GilbertVashon00.00
Arlandus HarrisVashon00.00
Nicholas KernVashon00.00
Nic'Qywon KernVashon00.00
Trevon LoveVashon00.00
Mason MoselyVashon00.00
Anthoni SandfordVashon00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Recko BaileyVashon00.00
Kennard DavisVashon00.00
Keshon GilbertVashon00.00
Arlandus HarrisVashon00.00
Nicholas KernVashon00.00
Nic'Qywon KernVashon00.00
Trevon LoveVashon00.00
Mason MoselyVashon00.00
Anthoni SandfordVashon00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Recko BaileyVashon00.0
Kennard DavisVashon00.0
Keshon GilbertVashon00.0
Arlandus HarrisVashon00.0
Nicholas KernVashon00.0
Nic'Qywon KernVashon00.0
Trevon LoveVashon00.0
Mason MoselyVashon00.0
Anthoni SandfordVashon00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Recko BaileyVashon00.00
Kennard DavisVashon00.00
Keshon GilbertVashon00.00
Arlandus HarrisVashon00.00
Nicholas KernVashon00.00
Nic'Qywon KernVashon00.00
Trevon LoveVashon00.00
Mason MoselyVashon00.00
Anthoni SandfordVashon00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/19/2020.
