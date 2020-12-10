 Skip to main content
Daily performances
0 comments

  • 0
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/10/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Josh NelsonSt. Charles West55.0
Ian HollanderSt. Charles West33.0
Josh NewellSt. Charles West33.0
Braden GoellnerSt. Charles West22.0
Andre MontemayorSt. Charles West11.0
Jared CoffeySt. Charles West00.0
Robert DunnSt. Charles West00.0
Darin GordonSt. Charles West00.0
Gio PattonSt. Charles West00.0
Kyle QuinnSt. Charles West00.0
Karsten QuinnSt. Charles West00.0
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Ian HollanderSt. Charles West11.00
Josh NelsonSt. Charles West11.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West11.00
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Andre MontemayorSt. Charles West1250.0
Gage BoeserAffton000.0
Matt FlemingAffton000.0
Myles JacksonAffton000.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton000.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton000.0
Tony JohnstonAffton000.0
Sean LaRoseAffton000.0
Jack LaueAffton000.0
Adam PuzniakAffton000.0
Codey RechtAffton000.0
John SchnerrAffton000.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton000.0
Banks WilsonAffton000.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff000.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff000.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff000.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff000.0
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff000.0
Rick SmithAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.0
Matt FlemingAffton00.0
Myles JacksonAffton00.0
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.0
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.0
Tony JohnstonAffton00.0
Sean LaRoseAffton00.0
Jack LaueAffton00.0
Adam PuzniakAffton00.0
Codey RechtAffton00.0
John SchnerrAffton00.0
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.0
Banks WilsonAffton00.0
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.0
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.0
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.0
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.0
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.0
Rick SmithAlthoff00.0
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Gage BoeserAffton00.00
Matt FlemingAffton00.00
Myles JacksonAffton00.00
Tyler JohnsonAffton00.00
Jalen JohnsonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
Jack LaueAffton00.00
Adam PuzniakAffton00.00
Codey RechtAffton00.00
John SchnerrAffton00.00
Jeremiah WilliamsAffton00.00
Banks WilsonAffton00.00
Ty BeasleyAlthoff00.00
Keyshon BlackmonAlthoff00.00
Ethyn BrownAlthoff00.00
Jordan LewisAlthoff00.00
J'Luan PattersonAlthoff00.00
Rick SmithAlthoff00.00
Tyler TiemanAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/10/2020.
