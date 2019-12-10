Subscribe for 99¢
Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Damarion ShanklinJennings2727.0
Robert GaitherLovejoy2222.0
Kionte ColeGateway STEM2121.0
Logan SmithHillsboro2121.0
Ethan WorleyHillsboro2121.0
Sterling JonesFH North2121.0
Ryan HoerstkampWashington1919.0
Karl MooreJennings1818.0
Cornelius JonesGateway STEM1717.0
Keshawn KentLovejoy1717.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City1616.0
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City1616.0
Matt MartinWindsor1616.0
Jalen DavisGateway Science1616.0
Isiah PayneJennings1515.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Ethan WorleyHillsboro55.00
Logan SmithHillsboro44.00
Rhett PruettFH North33.00
Justin GarnerOwensville33.00
Cason GrayOwensville33.00
Jeremiah BroadbentWashington33.00
Jalen DavisGateway Science33.00
Davion MoodyMcCluer S-Berkeley22.00
Mark MooreHillsboro22.00
Sterling JonesFH North22.00
Clinton OkoulatsongoFH North22.00
Damarion ShanklinJennings22.00
Dorien MackRitenour22.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West22.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City22.00
Pierce HartmannWindsor22.00
Khalil McLeodMcCluer S-Berkeley11.00
Kionte ColeGateway STEM11.00
Baron HarrellGateway STEM11.00
Cornelius JonesGateway STEM11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Brandon ClarkeRitenour44100.0
Cason GrayOwensville33100.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West33100.0
Cameron LewisFH North22100.0
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22100.0
Connor VollmerWashington22100.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11100.0
Kionte ColeGateway STEM81080.0
Kyle PhippsHillsboro3475.0
Logan SmithHillsboro3475.0
Ben OsterFH North3475.0
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West3475.0
Davion HaydenLovejoy3475.0
D'Andre LostonLovejoy3475.0
Jeremiah BroadbentWashington3475.0
Ryan HoerstkampWashington3475.0
Karl MooreJennings6966.7
Isiah PayneJennings6966.7
Sterling JonesFH North3560.0
Damarion ShanklinJennings3560.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Larry AbbeyUniversity City1313.00
Josh NewellSt. Charles West1010.00
Baron HarrellGateway STEM99.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West99.00
Davion HaydenLovejoy99.00
Keshawn KentLovejoy88.00
Mark MooreHillsboro77.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro77.00
Cornelius JonesGateway STEM66.00
Norman AlfordWindsor55.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro44.00
Isiah PayneJennings44.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor44.00
Matt MartinWindsor44.00
Eric SchneiderHillsboro33.00
Damarion ShanklinJennings33.00
Kevin WilliamsJennings33.00
Justin HollandUniversity City33.00
Robert GaitherLovejoy33.00
Chris SwarnLovejoy33.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jalen HamptonUniversity City66.00
Zach WhaleyHillsboro44.00
Karl MooreJennings44.00
Isiah PayneJennings44.00
Kionte ColeGateway STEM33.00
Karon WilliamsGateway STEM33.00
Damarion ShanklinJennings33.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West33.00
Justin HollandUniversity City33.00
Robert GaitherLovejoy33.00
Keshawn KentLovejoy33.00
Norman AlfordWindsor33.00
Sonny AmabileWindsor33.00
Logan SmithHillsboro22.00
Tariq MillerJennings22.00
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West22.00
Larry AbbeyUniversity City22.00
Trayvon RobinsonUniversity City22.00
Davion HaydenLovejoy22.00
Gavin KinworthyWindsor22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Robert GaitherLovejoy1212.0
Matt MartinWindsor1111.0
Demontay LoveGateway STEM1010.0
Karl MooreJennings1010.0
Kyrus BateeLovejoy1010.0
Norman AlfordWindsor1010.0
Evan WorleyHillsboro99.0
Woodson Jean-BaptisteGateway STEM88.0
Damarion ShanklinJennings88.0
Cassius JonesGateway Science88.0
Zach WhaleyHillsboro77.0
Josh NewellSt. Charles West66.0
Brayden Wampler-FoustSt. Charles West66.0
John WilsonSt. Charles West66.0
Jalen HamptonUniversity City66.0
Pierce HartmannWindsor66.0
Kionte ColeGateway STEM55.0
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro55.0
Randy JemersonSt. Charles West55.0
Brandon MingUniversity City55.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Karl MooreJennings44.00
Jalen HamptonUniversity City44.00
Evan WorleyHillsboro33.00
Brandon MingUniversity City22.00
Matt MartinWindsor22.00
Jared TannerWindsor22.00
Kionte ColeGateway STEM11.00
Woodson Jean-BaptisteGateway STEM11.00
Demontay LoveGateway STEM11.00
Ryan CoxHillsboro11.00
Garrett PinkleyHillsboro11.00
Taileon SmithSt. Charles West11.00
John WilsonSt. Charles West11.00
Cameron SmithUniversity City11.00
Robert GaitherLovejoy11.00
Alex HerculesAffton00.00
Tyler JohnstonAffton00.00
Tony JohnstonAffton00.00
Ibro KardasevicAffton00.00
Sean LaRoseAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/10/2019.

