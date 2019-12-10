Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/9/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Damarion Shanklin
|Jennings
|27
|27.0
|Robert Gaither
|Lovejoy
|22
|22.0
|Kionte Cole
|Gateway STEM
|21
|21.0
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|21
|21.0
|Ethan Worley
|Hillsboro
|21
|21.0
|Sterling Jones
|FH North
|21
|21.0
|Ryan Hoerstkamp
|Washington
|19
|19.0
|Karl Moore
|Jennings
|18
|18.0
|Cornelius Jones
|Gateway STEM
|17
|17.0
|Keshawn Kent
|Lovejoy
|17
|17.0
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|16
|16.0
|Trayvon Robinson
|University City
|16
|16.0
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|16
|16.0
|Jalen Davis
|Gateway Science
|16
|16.0
|Isiah Payne
|Jennings
|15
|15.0
3 Point leaders)
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Brandon Clarke
|Ritenour
|4
|4
|100.0
|Cason Gray
|Owensville
|3
|3
|100.0
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|3
|3
|100.0
|Cameron Lewis
|FH North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Trayvon Robinson
|University City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Connor Vollmer
|Washington
|2
|2
|100.0
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1
|100.0
|Kionte Cole
|Gateway STEM
|8
|10
|80.0
|Kyle Phipps
|Hillsboro
|3
|4
|75.0
|Logan Smith
|Hillsboro
|3
|4
|75.0
|Ben Oster
|FH North
|3
|4
|75.0
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|3
|4
|75.0
|Davion Hayden
|Lovejoy
|3
|4
|75.0
|D'Andre Loston
|Lovejoy
|3
|4
|75.0
|Jeremiah Broadbent
|Washington
|3
|4
|75.0
|Ryan Hoerstkamp
|Washington
|3
|4
|75.0
|Karl Moore
|Jennings
|6
|9
|66.7
|Isiah Payne
|Jennings
|6
|9
|66.7
|Sterling Jones
|FH North
|3
|5
|60.0
|Damarion Shanklin
|Jennings
|3
|5
|60.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Larry Abbey
|University City
|13
|13.00
|Josh Newell
|St. Charles West
|10
|10.00
|Baron Harrell
|Gateway STEM
|9
|9.00
|Brayden Wampler-Foust
|St. Charles West
|9
|9.00
|Davion Hayden
|Lovejoy
|9
|9.00
|Keshawn Kent
|Lovejoy
|8
|8.00
|Mark Moore
|Hillsboro
|7
|7.00
|Zach Whaley
|Hillsboro
|7
|7.00
|Cornelius Jones
|Gateway STEM
|6
|6.00
|Norman Alford
|Windsor
|5
|5.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|4
|4.00
|Isiah Payne
|Jennings
|4
|4.00
|Sonny Amabile
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|4
|4.00
|Eric Schneider
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Damarion Shanklin
|Jennings
|3
|3.00
|Kevin Williams
|Jennings
|3
|3.00
|Justin Holland
|University City
|3
|3.00
|Robert Gaither
|Lovejoy
|3
|3.00
|Chris Swarn
|Lovejoy
|3
|3.00
Steal leaders
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Karl Moore
|Jennings
|4
|4.00
|Jalen Hampton
|University City
|4
|4.00
|Evan Worley
|Hillsboro
|3
|3.00
|Brandon Ming
|University City
|2
|2.00
|Matt Martin
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Jared Tanner
|Windsor
|2
|2.00
|Kionte Cole
|Gateway STEM
|1
|1.00
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste
|Gateway STEM
|1
|1.00
|Demontay Love
|Gateway STEM
|1
|1.00
|Ryan Cox
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Garrett Pinkley
|Hillsboro
|1
|1.00
|Taileon Smith
|St. Charles West
|1
|1.00
|John Wilson
|St. Charles West
|1
|1.00
|Cameron Smith
|University City
|1
|1.00
|Robert Gaither
|Lovejoy
|1
|1.00
|Alex Hercules
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ibro Kardasevic
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/10/2019.