Daily performances
Daily performances

Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/17/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career2020.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career1515.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career1414.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career55.0
Darius PikesMiller Career44.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career22.0

3 Point leaders)
NameSchool3FGAvg
Osiris MahrMiller Career44.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Lamont McClendonMiller Career22100.0
Eric CalicuttMiller Career4666.7
Brandy WilliamsMiller Career020.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.0
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.0
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.0
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.0
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.0
Darius PikesMiller Career00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Eric CalicuttMiller Career00.00
Shelton FlaniganMiller Career00.00
Vemetrius JacksonMiller Career00.00
Osiris MahrMiller Career00.00
Lamont McClendonMiller Career00.00
Darius PikesMiller Career00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/17/2020.
