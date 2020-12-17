Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|20
|20.0
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|15
|15.0
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|14
|14.0
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|5
|5.0
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|4
|4.0
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|2
|2.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|4
|4.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|2
|2
|100.0
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|4
|6
|66.7
|Brandy Williams
|Miller Career
|0
|2
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Eric Calicutt
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Shelton Flanigan
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Vemetrius Jackson
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Osiris Mahr
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Lamont McClendon
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|Darius Pikes
|Miller Career
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/17/2020.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.