Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Kristian Brown
|FH North
|9
|9.0
|Trenton Oglesby
|FH North
|4
|4.0
|Marshall Swope
|FH North
|2
|2.0
|Brett Winkelmann
|FH North
|2
|2.0
|Ryan Murdock
|FH North
|10
|0.0
|Tony Bretz
|FH North
|0
|0.0
|Jackson Mitchell
|FH North
|0
|0.0
|Lucas Neuschwander
|FH North
|0
|0.0
|Nick Turey
|FH North
|0
|0.0
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Trenton Oglesby
|FH North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kristian Brown
|FH North
|3
|4
|75.0
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Gage Boeser
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Matt Fleming
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Myles Jackson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jalen Johnson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Tony Johnston
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sean LaRose
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jack Laue
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Adam Puzniak
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Codey Recht
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|John Schnerr
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Jeremiah Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Banks Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ty Beasley
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Keyshon Blackmon
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Ethyn Brown
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jordan Lewis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|J'Luan Patterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Rick Smith
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Tyler Tieman
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/11/2020.
