Daughtery's big night powers Mehlville past Cardinal Ritter

Branson never came off the court as he scored 17 points and had four assists. He knocked down a 3-pointer for the first basket of the fourth quarter that pushed Mehlville's lead to 46-38.

The Panthers went into halftime with a 31-29 lead after sophomore forward Christian Branson scored a putback just before the buzzer.

Johnson said some of Ritter's struggles were due to its lineup turnover. Saturday was just the second game since their season opener that the full roster was healthy enough to play. Senior forward Gary Clark has been back for two games. Senior forward Brandon Ellington has been back for three. Johnson ran nine players out in an attempt to find the right mix. It just didn't click.

“I'm asking a lot of them because I know what my expectations are for them,” Johnson said. “We've got a lot of guys that can go. I put a lot on them. That's more me than them.”

Last season, Ritter played at the Midwest Showdown Shootout and was beaten by Webster Groves. The Lions then won their next 18 games before falling to eventual Class 3 champion Vashon in a district championship game. Ritter's best basketball is ahead of it. Mehlville believes Saturday's victory is the kind that can catapult it to bigger and better things.

“It was a point to be proven, Mehlville is here,” Daughtery said. “That was a really good 'W' so people can know.”