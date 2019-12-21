Daughtery's big night powers Mehlville past Cardinal Ritter

WEBSTER GROVES — Lamontay Daughtery made the net dance.
A 6-foot-7 swingman for the Mehlville High boys basketball team, Daughtery pulled up from behind the arc for his first shot Saturday night and swished it through. It was a good omen for the Panthers.
They needed it.
Daughtery scored 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Mehlville held off Cardinal Ritter 62-56 in the penultimate game of the Midwest Showdown Shootout at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Mehlville (5-1) has won back-to-back games and notched its best win of the season despite overcoming a rash of foul trouble that plagued it much of the second half. Daughtery and senior guard Dylan Branson both finished with four fouls. Senior 7-foot center Davion Bradford fouled out with 2 minutes and 44 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
“We needed this win today,” Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. “It's very good four our confidence. Cardinal Ritter is really good.”
The No. 2 small school, Ritter (4-3) got a monster performance from Mario Fleming. The 6-foot-3 junior guard poured in 31 points and buried three 3-pointers. He knocked down all six of his free throws. No other Lions player broke double figures. Senior guards Glenn Valentine and Caleb Wilkerson each scored eight points.
Mehlville dropped into a zone and used its length to try and frustrate Ritter. The way the Lions ran their offense against the zone frustrated their coach.
“That's something we've worked on for weeks now,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We just know that everyone is going to attempt to run a zone. In practice they run it to perfection. Then when we get out here, whatever the situation is, it's just not clicking.”
Mehlville crashed the glass to limit Ritter's second-chance opportunities. Branson hauled in six rebounds. Senior guard King Waller grabbed five. Senior guard Dre Townsend grabbed five, too.
Bradford only grabbed three, but carried three fouls in the first half. He was tagged with his second foul with 2:50 to play in the second and was immediately hit with a technical foul to give him three.
The Kansas State-bound Bradford finished with 12 points in limited minutes.
“We're going to foul, it's part of the deal,” Guethle said. “We can't give up the dumb ones.”
Waller was a two-way force as he scored eight points, handed out three assists, made four steals and didn't have a single foul.
“It was a real fun game,” Waller said. “We had to step up when Davion went out. I love games like that.”
Branson never came off the court as he scored 17 points and had four assists. He knocked down a 3-pointer for the first basket of the fourth quarter that pushed Mehlville's lead to 46-38.
The Panthers went into halftime with a 31-29 lead after sophomore forward Christian Branson scored a putback just before the buzzer.
Johnson said some of Ritter's struggles were due to its lineup turnover. Saturday was just the second game since their season opener that the full roster was healthy enough to play. Senior forward Gary Clark has been back for two games. Senior forward Brandon Ellington has been back for three. Johnson ran nine players out in an attempt to find the right mix. It just didn't click.
“I'm asking a lot of them because I know what my expectations are for them,” Johnson said. “We've got a lot of guys that can go. I put a lot on them. That's more me than them.”
Last season, Ritter played at the Midwest Showdown Shootout and was beaten by Webster Groves. The Lions then won their next 18 games before falling to eventual Class 3 champion Vashon in a district championship game. Ritter's best basketball is ahead of it. Mehlville believes Saturday's victory is the kind that can catapult it to bigger and better things.
“It was a point to be proven, Mehlville is here,” Daughtery said. “That was a really good 'W' so people can know.”