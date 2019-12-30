Daughtery's versatility leads Mehlville to Coaches vs. Cancer title

WILDWOOD — It appeared to be a game that would be won in the trenches as Mehlville senior seven-footer Davion Bradford and De Smet 6-foot-9 junior Yaya Keita went toe-to-toe.
But as those two battled it out in the post, it was 6-foot-7 senior Daughtery Lamontay who stole the show.
Daughtery scored a season-high 25 points, collected 14 rebounds and did a little of everything else, leading Mehlville to a 68-55 victory over De Smet to win the championship of the 2019 Coaches vs. Cancer Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament at Lafayette High on Monday.
Daughtery was not only a force in the paint, but in transition as well, dishing out four assists including two lobs for thunderous Bradford dunks. In the half court, he guarded perimeter players eight inches smaller, bothering them with his length and equaling them with his quickness.
“At shootaround this morning, I was knocking down shots, everyone was knocking down shots, and I thought this was going to be a good night,” Daughtery said.
The game was a physical battle from the start as Daughtery and Bradford went toe-to-toe inside with Keita and 6-foot-10 junior Sekou Gassama. But after Keita went to the bench with two fouls, a three-point Mehlville lead quickly escalated.
Mehlville (8-1), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, used extra passes and extra possessions to open a 13-point halftime advantage. Led by the perimeter play of Dylan Branson and the offensive rebounding of Daughtery and Bradford, the Panthers went on a 14-4 run.
Branson started the run with a three ball, putbacks by Daughtery and Bradford increased the lead, and then Branson found his brother Christian for a three at the buzzer to open a 34-21 halftime cushion.
“The big difference in the game was them finishing of the half and us not,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “It was just a battle of toughness and they crashed the glass and got second chance points.”
The Mehlville offense went through Bradford, who scored 17 points and added 13 boards. He calmly received post passes, surveyed the defense and made excellent decisions as additional defenders ran at him.
“I just look to back them down and make a quick move,” Bradford said. “They were sending two (defenders) to me every time and sometimes three so I just looked to attack real hard or kick to my shooters or cutters.”
De Smet (7-2), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, was led by junior Jeremiah Walker, who scored 11 points, and whose spin move in the lane cut the led to 39-30, but an 11-2 Mehlville run late in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Mehlville survived four games in four days against tough competition by only using a normal rotation of seven or eight players.
“We had to stay out of foul trouble which we were able to,” Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. “And these guys are tough, they don’t get tired. They could probably play tomorrow.”
Tournament Notes: According to tournament directors, the Coaches vs. Cancer holiday tournament raised in excess of $100,000 for cancer awareness, care and research.
Prior to the championship game, senior Charlie Morgan of Vianney High School received the Wil Ohler Courage award for his battle with osteosarcoma earlier this year.