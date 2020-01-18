Davenport lifts Normandy over Lovejoy; Love's career night helps CBC down East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — The heat coming off Jamaray Davenport's hand could have melted the ice that was forming outside.

The Normandy High junior guard was locked in Saturday afternoon, blistering the nets each time down the court.

"I know my shot is lethal," Davenport said. "If I miss a few shots, I know I'm going to get that next one."

He didn't have to get, 'that next one,' a lot.

Davenport pumped in a game-high 35 points as Normandy downed Lovejoy 85-66 in the Martin Luther King Classic at East St. Louis High School.

"It's always good coming off the new year to get a win," Normandy coach Nate Griffin said.

Normandy (7-3) has won all 11 meetings with Lovejoy.

Davenport was 13-for-17 from the field including 9-for-12 from 3-point land.

"I expected us to be a little rustier today," Griffin said. "But we do have a few players that came back like 'Ray Davenport, who I think is one of the best shooters in the area that becomes instant offense."