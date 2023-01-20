Davis celebrates a birthday victory as Vashon takes down Huntington Prep

Kennard “Moomoo” Davis’s birthday was Friday.

All he wanted was a win.

A senior swingman for the Vashon boys basketball team, Davis scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked two shots as he led the Wolverines to a come-from-behind 58-53 win over national powerhouse Huntington Prep at Vashon.

“Going into the game I knew that I had to have a great game,” Davis said. “It’s my 18th birthday, it’s a blessing. Some people don’t get to live to 18. I came out playing aggressive.”

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the reigning two-time Class 4 state champion, Vashon (8-7) has won four of its last six games.

For a program that’s accustomed to racking up gaudy win totals, the Wolverines have had to scrap and battle for every victory this season. Coach Tony Irons pitted his team against a national schedule that had it crisscrossing the country since mid-November. With a roster that relies on several underclassmen to fill big roles the learning curve has been steep at times, especially as it has to learn on the fly and away from the comforts of home.

“For this to be just our third home game in general is crazy,” Irons said. “I’m going to blame myself for the gauntlet I put us in.”

The 6-foot-6 Davis made sure that any of the Wolverines' inexperience was not a factor as he scored seven points in the first quarter as Huntington Prep took a 16-13 lead.

Davis finished the first half with 13 of the Wolverines' 30 points. When he wasn’t scoring he was either assisting his teammates or drawing defensive attention.

“I have to make the right decision when they double team me,” Davis said.

Huntington Prep (12-8) only brought eight players, but they were outstanding. Senior guard Maki Johnson torched the nets as he was automatic from long range. He buried two 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Larry Johnson Jr. was everywhere as he scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Johnson was especially effective at taking his man off the dribble, getting the basket and finishing from a variety of tough angles.

Senior forward Daniel Ntambwe showcased his vertical as he powered home a pair of put-back dunks and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Junior forward Jordan McCullum drew plenty of defensive attention from Davis. The 6-foot-8 McCullum scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Huntington Prep was lethal from long range and strong attacking the basket. Vashon’s defense was tested much of the night.

“When you’re playing a team like that with some of the best players from around the country, that’s what it’s going to be. They’re there for a reason,” Irons said. “We thought we could kind of make them uncomfortable and I thought we did in spots.”

Vashon led 30-26 at the half only to watch Huntington Prep rally and take a 37-32 lead when McCullum canned a 3-pointer at the midpoint of the third quarter.

But while Davis had to do much of the heavy lifting in the first half, the other Wolverines found their scoring touch in the second. Sophomore point guard Christian “Mouse” Williams buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 37-35 on the Wolverines ensuing possession.

Huntington Prep answered with an alley-oop to Ntambwe.

Senior guard Jayden Nicholson knocked down his own long-range shot to cut the lead to 39-38. Williams then hit a jumper from the free throw line to put the Wolverines ahead 40-39 headed into the fourth quarter.

“I thought Mouse was huge, to be in a sophomore to play in this, that moment, he’s grown up this year,” Irons said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that really did some things to help us.”

Williams finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Nicholson had five points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophomore Jordan Logan scored six points off the bench as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Senior forward Cameron Stovall had seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

Near the start of the fourth quarter Johnson put Huntington Prep ahead 41-40 but it would be the last lead it would have on the night. Finally playing at home with a crowd to feed off the Wolverines found their stride.

Davis hit two free throws to take a 42-41 lead. Stovall, junior guard Andre Aaron Jr. and Davis all scored close range shots to grab a 48-42 lead with 4 minutes and 24 seconds remaining.

Huntington Prep appeared to be on the cusp of turning the game around when it grabbed an errant pass and was headed in for a layup only for Davis to come hauling down the court and blast the layup off the backboard.

Vashon recovered the loose ball which turned into a two-handed power jam buy sophomore post Nicholas “Butter” Randall. The 6-foot-8 Randall scored four points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots.

It was a huge moment that juiced the Wolverines for a final push.

“That’s my signature chase-down block,” Davis said with a smile. “It was definitely a momentum changer. We had the momentum after that. Nicholas got the dunk.”

Vashon led 50-44 after the slam and as Huntington Prep extended its defense the Wolverines broke the pressure for dunks.

“Prep schools don’t come to environments and play,” Huntington Prep coach Arkell Bruce said. “They try to protect their schedule, but Huntington Prep is known for playing anybody, anytime, anywhere. We loved it. It was fun and we’ll be back next year.”

Both teams will travel north to play in the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois, on Saturday. Vashon will once again have an elite opponent as it takes on Modesto Christian at 6 p.m.

“Normally we have a 24-hour rule but that’s shrunk in half,” Irons said. “We can celebrate this for about an hour and then they have to go get rest, ice, all of that stuff and get ready for tomorrow.”

Davis said he’s focused on being ready for Saturday’s game and trying to get a win streak going. His birthday celebration will have to wait.

“Get some rest, keep my body healthy and be back at it tomorrow with another good game,” Davis said. “I’m all business. I’ll probably do something Sunday.”

Vashon 58, Huntington Prep 53