Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic

“Kalin (Black) and Big Nate (Lund) have both done a great job on keying him up,” Glenville said. “As the season goes on, our guys have done a really good job of recognizing who the main players are and have done a really good job of turning it up another notch on those main players.”

St. Dominic knocked down two early 3-pointers to grab an 8-5 lead, but sandwiched in between those was Davis' milestone trey from the left corner. Down 8-5, O'Fallon Christian went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. The Eagles led 18-10 after one quarter when R.J. Horry went coast to coast and dropped in a floater as the buzzer sounded.

O'Fallon Christian held St. Dominic to just six points in the second quarter to open up a 32-16 lead at halftime. It was not too dissimilar to the first meeting when the Eagles led 43-16 at the break.

The Crusaders outscored the Eagles 14-9 in the third quarter to trim the deficit down to 11 and give themselves a fighting chance in the fourth quarter.

Early in the final quarter, St. Dominic had a chance to get its deficit back down to single digits for the first time since the second quarter but missed a pair of free throws. The Eagles scored on each of their next two possessions and their lead never dipped below 12 points the rest of the way.