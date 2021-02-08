Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kristian Davis made sure he got his milestone basket out of the way quickly.
And then he kept going and going.
The O'Fallon Christian junior guard sank a 3-pointer just 1 minute and 28 seconds into Monday night's game against St. Dominic to put him over the 1,000-point career mark. He went on to score a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 62-48 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II boys basketball victory on their home court.
Davis entered the game with 998 points scored in his two-plus seasons with the Eagles and didn't have much prior inkling that he was on the verge of a milestone.
“I didn't know before the game, but they told me I was two points away, so I was kind of surprised,” Davis said. “I was feeling confident going in to the game, especially knowing that I put so much work into my jump shot.”
After averaging 13.2 and 14.4 points per game, respectively, in his first two seasons, Davis has bumped his production up to a team-high 18.4 points per contest this season and has stepped it up even more in recent games.
Four games ago, Davis dropped in a career-high 36 against Duchesne. Last game he had 22, and his 24 on Monday represented his second-highest total of the season and gave him an average of 25 points a game in the last four contests.
“I'm telling you right now, we've always seen the potential in him, but this is his breakout year,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “He's really taken the lead. He's a very smart player. He picks and chooses his spots. He's shooting the ball lights out right now.”
The win for O'Fallon Christian (14-5 overall, 6-0 league), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, was its second over St. Dominic in a 17-day span. The Eagles beat the Crusaders 73-40 on Jan. 22.
“We were a little wary coming in to the game,” Glenville said. “Anytime we get two days off on the weekend and go in to a Monday game, we're usually flat. But the sign of a good, mature team is they came out ready to play and were really unselfish. They played a great game. They're locked in right now.”
The eighth-ranked Crusaders (14-5, 3-2), who average almost 63 points per game, were held under 50 points for just the third time this season, with the Eagles having pulled the feat twice.
“We missed some shots early on and to compete with teams like this you've got to make those,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “Against a team like that, if you don't come out in the first quarter and execute then it's going to be a long night for you.”
Junior forward Ryan Schwendeman, who came into the game just outside the top 20 in the area scoring race, led St. Dominic with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. He was held to five points in the first meeting.
“Kalin (Black) and Big Nate (Lund) have both done a great job on keying him up,” Glenville said. “As the season goes on, our guys have done a really good job of recognizing who the main players are and have done a really good job of turning it up another notch on those main players.”
St. Dominic knocked down two early 3-pointers to grab an 8-5 lead, but sandwiched in between those was Davis' milestone trey from the left corner. Down 8-5, O'Fallon Christian went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. The Eagles led 18-10 after one quarter when R.J. Horry went coast to coast and dropped in a floater as the buzzer sounded.
O'Fallon Christian held St. Dominic to just six points in the second quarter to open up a 32-16 lead at halftime. It was not too dissimilar to the first meeting when the Eagles led 43-16 at the break.
The Crusaders outscored the Eagles 14-9 in the third quarter to trim the deficit down to 11 and give themselves a fighting chance in the fourth quarter.
Early in the final quarter, St. Dominic had a chance to get its deficit back down to single digits for the first time since the second quarter but missed a pair of free throws. The Eagles scored on each of their next two possessions and their lead never dipped below 12 points the rest of the way.
“I thought the third quarter we played much better. We outscored them and we only had three turnovers in the second half, so we played better,” Roberts said. “We can't dwell on this one. This one's done with. We'll go back to the gym and get back to work.”
As it enters the final week of the regular season before the Class 3 postseason gets rolling, O'Fallon Christian is riding a six-game winning streak, which comes on the heels of a 3-5 skid that had followed the Eagles' 5-0 start to the season. O'Fallon Christian was a Class 3 quarterfinalist last season and is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 3 District 6 tournament, which starts Feb. 22.
“We've got a quick turnaround with Whitfield (on Tuesday), we have DuBourg on Friday and we finish out with two games next week, and then we're done,” Glenville said. “The No. 1 seed is great, but as the No. 1 seed we can't take anyone for granted, so we're gearing up for that.”