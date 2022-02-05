Davis's hot hand helps Vashon hold off Whitney Young

O’FALLON, Ill. — Kennard “Moomoo” Davis had a hot hand at the pregame shoot around Saturday night.

It carried over when he took the court under the bright lights.

A junior forward for the Vashon boys basketball team, Davis scored a game-high 21 points as the Wolverines pulled out a 58-50 win over Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young in the finale of the O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon Township High.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, Vashon (18-2) has won four in a row and all three of its meetings with Whitney Young since 2017.

"I had a good shoot around and a good warm up," Davis said. "This is a big win."

The 6-foot-6 Davis is among Vashon’s tallest regulars. The Wolverines are often undersized when they face elite competition like the Dolphins. Whitney Young trots out two starters that are 6-foot-8 and another regular that’s 6-foot-6. Vashon has competed with bigger teams with its tenacity and active hands. Vashon had seven steals Saturday night.

“We just play hard and put a body on them,” Davis said. “Coach always says keep your hands out when they dribble mirror the ball.”

Davis’s first long-range shot hit but the Dolphins got off to a nice start and grabbed a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Whitney Young (15-9) was led by senior forward AJ Casey, who had 17 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Dalen Davis had 13 points and two rebounds.

Vashon cut loose in the second quarter as it scored 22 points to take a 30-26 lead at halftime. The Wolverines leaned on Davis at times. When his jumper is falling like it did Saturday, it opens up opportunities for the other Wolverines.

"He’s asked to do a lot," Vashon coach Tony Irons said. "When he’s shooting with confidence the floor opens up a little bit for other people to get going."

That was especially true Saturday as seven other players scored at least three points. Junior forward Cameron Stovall had eight points. Junior guard Jayden Nicholson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Along with his 21 points Davis hauled in seven rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked two shots.

With so many players capable of making an impact it makes the Wolverines tough to stop. Instead of keying on one or two players, all five on the floor can do damage.

“Those teams are often times more dangerous than those that have those two (standout) guys,” Whitney Young coach Tyrone Slaughter said. “You can oftentimes lock in on one guy and feel real good about guarding them and understanding where they are. When you have multiple kids and players that can make plays that may not be on the scouting report that can often times be bad. That was part of what happened here tonight.”

The Dolphins put together a strong run early in the fourth quarter to make it a one possession game but couldn’t get their nose in front. The Wolverines got a timely 3-pointer from Davis to push the lead back to 50-43 with 3 minutes and 3 seconds to play in the fourth. Nicholson and junior forward Anthoni Sandford both knocked down a pair of free throws to keep Whitney Young at bay.

“It’s kind of been the thing that has nagged us all year in games is not being able to finish them and today was one of those days we weren’t able to finish,” Slaughter said.

That Vashon was able to make those plays bodes well for it going forward. The reigning Class 4 champions, the Wolverines have a new core that needs to be tested at every turn to be prepared for the postseason. Irons was happy his team was able to do enough to grind out the win in the end.

“This time of year you want to play really good teams and start to hit your stride,” Irons said. “I thought even though it wasn’t necessarily pretty the entire time, they made plays that translate to having success. This is a game we can look back on hopefully in the playoffs to come back to this and use as a rallying point.”

