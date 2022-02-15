De Smet beats Chaminade for third time in 20 tries

CREVE COEUR — Brian Taylor has learned to let the game come to him.

A senior point guard for the De Smet basketball team, Taylor played it cool when he finished the first half of the Spartans’ Metro Catholic Conference showdown with Chaminade with just five points Tuesday.

There was no rush, no panic and no urgency for the 6-foot-1 floor general to find his shot.

He has shooters for that.

“I’m working on trusting my teammates and getting them open,” Taylor said. “Shots will come for me because the ball is always with me, so I’m making a priority of getting my teammates open. Once we got rolling, all the options just started to open up for everybody. We’ve been working on finishing out games.”

De Smet finished with a flourish as it turned a nip-and-tuck battle into a comfortable 77-61 victory over Chaminade.

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (16-7 overall, 3-4 league) beat the Red Devils for just the third time in its last 20 meetings. De Smet’s previous two wins in the series came by a combined four points.

Tuesday night’s shindig looked like it was headed that way.

The No. 3 large school, Chaminade (17-6, 4-2) appeared to shake off the doldrums of Saturday’s home loss to Westminster and looked more like its high-energy, dangerous self. The Red Devils shared the ball and knocked down their open looks as they took a 20-17 lead after the first quarter.

De Smet battled back to take the lead in the second quarter, but Chaminade senior guard Nate Straughter knocked down a 3-pointer with five seconds to play in the half to cut the Spartans' lead to 32-30 at halftime.

After enduring a brutal Saturday afternoon in which they combined to score four points, Straughter, and senior guards Nilavan Jotham-Daniels and Walt Straughter were all more effective. Daniels finished with a team-best 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Nate Straugher had 16 points and four rebounds. Walt Straughter had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

But the Spartans found another gear that has eluded them in the past. De Smet got contributions from up and down its lineup and those contributions came at key times throughout the game but in the second half in particular.

Senior forward Isaiah Robinson was integral to the Spartans’ success. The 6-8 Robinson brought the ball up the court and initiated the offense when Taylor was double teamed. He caught outlet passes out of Chaminade’s double teams when his teammates were trapped and moved the ball to the open man.

Junior guard Justin Duff, and freshman guards Dillon Duff and Riley Massey all had key long-range shots that came from De Smet reading and reacting to what the defense gave it.

“Sometimes, we rush ourselves and take bad shots but we all kind of noticed that,” Robinson said. “We ran the offense. We really tried to break down the defense and keep them on defense, not take stupid shots, pass up a good one for a better one and good things come from that.”

Dillon Duff had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Justin Duff scored nine points and Massey had 11 points.

Senior forward Jemeal Goines was huge, too. He scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and did much of his damage in the first half as the patient Spartans picked their spots to attack.

“Controlling the tempo of the game, especially against Chaminade, is hard to do. I thought we did that tonight,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said.

After trailing by as many as seven in the third quarter, Chaminade rallied back and tied the game at 47 after Nate Straughter hit his fourth 3 of the game with 1 minute and 53 seconds to play in the third.

Massey and Dillon Duff then both knocked down long-range shots to put the Spartans head 53-47 to start the fourth quarter.

Duff tacked on another 3 to make it 56-47 then Robinson broke Chaminade’s back. He crashed the glass for an offensive rebound and put it right back up for an easy layup to make it 58-47 with 4:55 to play. Robinson only scored five points, but he grabbed five rebounds, handed out five assists, blocked one shot and made good decisions with the ball when tasked with handling it.

“He was great tonight,” Williams said.

If Chaminade had any comeback hopes, Taylor did his best to squash them. The 6-1, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee, showcased his athleticism on a coast-to-coast layup, a pair of spectacular dunks and another layup that extended De Smet’s lead to 74-54 in the final minute.

Taylor finished with 23 points, four rebounds, five assists and a block. He had been biding his time to attack and when the time came he took it.

“That was me staying in attack mode,” Taylor said. “We were stepping on their throats. I wasn’t going to let them off the ground.”

De Smet’s ball movement was precise as Chaminade extended its defense to try and rally. Time and again the Spartans made the right pass and the shooter knocked down the open look.

“We were playing from behind a little bit and had to force tempo and they made good decisions with the basketball down the stretch,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said.

The Red Devils have now lost two in a row for the first time this season and will put their MCC title hopes on the line at CBC on Friday. Chaminade played better than it did Saturday, but it wasn’t good enough for the result it wanted.

“We just have to keep it simple. We have to keep the ball moving and trust our offense a little bit. Once we do that, we’re pretty good,” Bennett said. “Our goal is to win, so we have to play better than what we did, everybody included. That’s the expectation and that’s what we’re going to push for.”

