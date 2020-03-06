De Smet, CBC meet in district final to kick off full slate of Missouri postseason matchups

Breakdown: A rematch from a district semifinal last season, McCluer won 50-45 before being knocked off by St. Charles West in the championship game. This will be the third meeting between McCluer and St. Dominic since 2013 and McCluer has won both.

No matter who wins, it will be the first district title for each school in at least 10 years. St. Dominic has five district titles to its credit with its last coming in 2010.

McCluer has won 18 district titles but none since 2003.

The Comets have a wealth of talent to lean on. They are led by senior guard/forward Devon Barshow who averages 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jeremiah Johnson is good for 12 points, 4 rebounds, a team-high 2.84 assists and 2 steals per game. He’s the Comets top free-throw shooter as he’s knocked down 94 of his 114 attempts for a 82.5 percent average.

Senior forward Kameryn Hubbard is a jumping jack capable of electrifying the gym with his athleticism. He averages 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.64 blocks per game.