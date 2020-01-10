De Smet ends 16-game skid to CBC, eyes Collinsville next

“He’s been that way his whole life. He’s not trying to be fancy, not trying to do anything out of his skillset,” Williams said. “Just having an idea of how to play. The one thing we worked on a lot was how to beat the press. That was our crutch the last few years. These guys showed they could do it.”

Sophomore point guard Brian Taylor was strong for De Smet as he finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Skoff finished with seven points and five rebounds.

The No. 3 large school, CBC (7-5, 1-1) will not go undefeated in the MCC in back-to-back seasons. The reigning league champions, the Cadets got 12 points, six rebounds and three steals from junior guard Chevalier Brenson.

It was the first loss to De Smet for CBC coach Justin Tatum, who was hired after the 2013 season.

Tatum declined comment after the game.

It was De Smet’s first win at home over CBC since January 20, 2012 and it came in front of a standing-room only crowd. The gym was electric and boosted the young Spartans who have just one senior, Skoff.

“Friday night has to be like this. We’re the show you need to see,” Williams said. “Come see our guys. We’ve got guys that can play. We’ve got good kids on the court, they’re fun to coach.”