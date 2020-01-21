De Smet gets just enough offense to sneak past O'Fallon

CREVE COEUR — After scrapping and clawing for the better part of four quarters, the O’Fallon boys basketball team took its first lead with a minute to play Tuesday night at De Smet.

The Panthers kept it for one possession.

De Smet junior guard Jeremiah Walker came down the other way and knocked down a jumper that clinched a 47-43 win over O’Fallon at De Smet.

It wasn’t pretty and it won’t show up on any highlight reels, but the Spartans will take it nonetheless.

“It was a different kind of game, a different kind of tempo,” Walker said. “We had to keep pushing and get the win.”

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (11-4) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. Tuesday’s win was the fewest points scored in a victory by De Smet this season and the fewest points it’s scored since November.

On a night where no one was having a lot of success scoring the basketball, Walker stepped up. He came off the bench to lead the way with 15 points. Walker was one of eight Spartans that scored a bucket. None of the other seven had more than seven.