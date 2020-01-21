De Smet gets just enough offense to sneak past O'Fallon

CREVE COEUR — After scrapping and clawing for the better part of four quarters, the O’Fallon boys basketball team took its first lead with a minute to play Tuesday night at De Smet.
The Panthers kept it for one possession.
De Smet junior guard Jeremiah Walker came down the other way and knocked down a jumper that clinched a 47-43 win over O’Fallon at De Smet.
It wasn’t pretty and it won’t show up on any highlight reels, but the Spartans will take it nonetheless.
“It was a different kind of game, a different kind of tempo,” Walker said. “We had to keep pushing and get the win.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (11-4) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. Tuesday’s win was the fewest points scored in a victory by De Smet this season and the fewest points it’s scored since November.
On a night where no one was having a lot of success scoring the basketball, Walker stepped up. He came off the bench to lead the way with 15 points. Walker was one of eight Spartans that scored a bucket. None of the other seven had more than seven.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t need plays. He can create on his own, he’s athletic. He’s got that nice mid-range pull up. He was able to knock that down tonight,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “We’ve had other guys step up the last few games and tonight was his turn. We’ve got six or seven different guys that can lead us in scoring each night.”
It appeared points would be at a premium from the start. De Smet led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and held a 22-17 edge at halftime.
The No. 7 large school, O’Fallon (15-4) was held to its second-lowest point total this season. The Panthers had trouble finding room to maneuver in the paint with De Smet’s junior twin towers of Sekou Gassama (6-foot-10) and Yaya Keita (6-foot-9) but their size wasn’t the only thing that bothered O’Fallon.
“Their guards are long, too,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We thought we had shots and their guards would block them. Their length overall gave us some problems.”
O’Fallon was led by junior post Shaun Riley II (6-foot-7) and sophomore guard Caleb Burton, who each had 10 points. Junior sharpshooter Drew Tebbe scored eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers but often found himself without space to work as those length De Smet guards closed out on him in a hurry.
“They were disciplined defensively. They didn’t get caught out of position,” Muniz said. “They’re just tough defensively to get around.”
The Panthers had their six-game win streak broken. O’Fallon is wrapping up its two-week taste of Missouri basketball. The Panthers won Kirkwood’s Denver Miller Tournament last week. This week they’re touring the Metro Catholic Conference with Tuesday’s game at De Smet and then a road trip to Vianney on Friday. Muniz said his team gets a lot out of crossing the border to see different teams and styles.
“This is great for us,” Muniz said. “It’s good to play somebody different and play somebody that’s one of the top teams in the area. It’s fun. Our guys look forward to it.”
O’Fallon nearly pulled off the comeback win. The Panthers extended their defense and began aggressively trapping De Smet’s guards. The Spartans had a hard time adjusting to it and struggled to consistently get the ball up the court and that turned into transition scoring chances or turnovers for O’Fallon.
“They’re kind of a knock down, grind it out team and we are too,” Williams said. “Neither team could get a roll going. They did late with their press and got some steals on us. Their defense created some offense late.”
Williams said his team spent the past several days preparing for O’Fallon and did not look ahead to Wednesday night’s MCC showdown at rival Chaminade. He knew it would take a strong effort across the board to beat the Panthers. Senior forward Michael Skoff had seven points and four rebounds. Gassama had six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Junior guard Thomas Redmond scored six points and had two steals.
“We take each game in stride,” Williams said. “This is a game that will help prepare us for where we’re trying to get to at the end of the season. You want these games. This is why they’re on the schedule.”