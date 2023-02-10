CREVE COEUR — De Smet seniors Justin Duff and Patrick Origliasso couldn’t stop smiling.

The Spartans defeated visiting rival CBC 68-66 in a Metro Catholic Conference game.

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet improved to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in league action. The win clinches at least a tie for the coveted MCC crown.

“To be a senior and do something special at De Smet is all I ever wanted to do,” Duff said. “We all played as a team tonight. That’s what got us this ‘W.’ I think we have the guys to pull off an MCC title this year.”

Origliasso agreed.

“This feels great. We’ve got the share,” Origliasso said. “We feel confident. It’s still out there for us. We want it.”

Duff led all scorers with 25 points. Origliasso added 19 for the Spartans.

Senior Anthony Gause sparked the CBC attack with 20 points. Senior Nassir Binion chipped in with 18 points.

De Smet has won three conference titles since 1999-00, with its last coming in 2006-07. The Spartans remaining league games are Feb. 17 against Chaminade and Feb. 24 against Vianney.

Earlier this season, the Spartans edged CBC 54-53 in their first matchup Jan. 6 at CBC.

“Man, this was another battle,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “We knew what was at stake tonight. It was there for the taking. They kept taking and making big shots.”

Sophomore Riley Massey canned six of eight free throw opportunities in the fourth quarter. He hit one of two chances with 11.5 seconds left to make it 68-66. CBC (13-10, 5-3) called a timeout with 7.8 seconds showing.

Origliasso said the Spartans were determined to thwart CBC’s efforts.

“We decided to sit down on defense,” Origliasso said. “Our point guards did that. They made the play and that’s all we needed.”

The Cadets' 3-point shot in an attempt to win the game was no good.

CBC coach Justin Tatum was not happy with how the play developed.

“We didn’t get what I wanted,” Tatum said. “At the end of the day, our kids have to look in the mirror and self-check and see who they are and what roles they play on this team.”

Massey clutched the rebound to preserve the victory.

“Riley Massey is a tough kid,” Williams said. “He’s a tough player. A lot of people are going to know a lot more about him in a few years. He’s a winner.”

Tatum lamented missed chances.

“We got outhustled. De Smet came ready with a strong game plan,” Tatum said. “They took a big lead on us early that we never really could recover from. We just couldn’t get over that hump. They were the tougher team tonight. I take my hat off to them.”

De Smet came out hotter than high noon in Death Valley. The Spartans converted four 3-point shots in the first quarter in building an 18-5 lead in the first six minutes to the game.

“We had a really fast start and that was huge,” said Duff. “Getting up big on them was big for us.”

As they would the entire game, the Cadets battled back. CBC narrowed the margin to 19-13 heading into the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by Duff put De Smet up 33-22 with 3:33 in the half. The Cadets cut into the lead and trailed 36-29 at halftime.

Six turnovers in the third quarter allowed CBC the chance to get back in the game. A field goal by Gause tied the game 44-44 with 3:05 showing.

However, Duff swished a jump shot and then added two free throws followed by a Massey layup for a six-point advantage.

CBC junior Terron Garret made a field goal to put the Cadets within two at 52-50 with 6:44 to play. A putback and free throw by Duff for an old-fashioned three-point play and two free throws by sophomore Dillon Duff gave De Smet a 58-50 cushion at the 6:05 mark.

“I kept telling the guys we need just one stop,” Williams said. “One stop and we got it. We just couldn’t get it. Credit CBC for that.”

Still CBC refused to throw in the cards. A putback by Garret made it a 1-point game at 67-66 with 22 seconds showing to set up the finish.

“We always compete,” Origliasso said. “It’s what you expect on a Friday night MCC game.”

For the game, De Smet converted 16 of 23 free throws. CBC hit 7 of 15 attempts.

“We missed too many free throws,” Tatum said.

For Williams, his Spartans showed him their tenacity and will to win.

“It was a gut check,” Williams said. “It was all about who’d be standing up at the end. We’ve got a lot of fight. This was a program win.”

De Smet 68, CBC 66