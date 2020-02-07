De Smet holds on to beat Chaminade for second time in 16 tries

CREVE COEUR — Yaya Keita saw what was coming Friday night.
He wouldn’t let his team get burned again.
A junior forward for the De Smet basketball team, Keita was tasked with guarding Chaminade center Tarris Reed Jr. When these Metro Catholic Conference rivals met Jan. 22, the Red Devils went to Reed in the final minute in the post, where he delivered a game-winning bucket and scored a game-high 21 points.
Trailing by two in the final 17 seconds of the rematch, Chaminade went back to the well.
“They ran the play for the big man,” Keita said. “I was ready for it.”
When Reed caught the ball, he started working toward the basket when an extra defender arrived and the ball was pried loose. Chaminade senior guard Harrison Vickers corralled it near the free-throw line and drove. The 6-foot-9 Keita was waiting with his feet set. Vickers collided with Keita and was whistled for a charge as De Smet held on for a thrilling 54-52 win.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (16-5 overall, 4-1 league) has won five in a row since it lost at Chaminade last month. It’s just the Spartans' second win over the Red Devils in their last 16 meetings and the first home win over the Red Devils since January 10, 2012.
“A game like that, it’s what we want,” Keita said. “We got it, we won it and that’s awesome. It’s a good confidence game. It was really special for us.”
Keita made the defensive play that locked up the win, but sophomore guard Brian Taylor knocked down the go-ahead bucket with a little less than a minute remaining. The 6-foot-3 Taylor had the ball in his hands near the top of the key and tried to use a screen to get free. When Chaminade’s Luke Kasubke and Reed didn’t let him find any open space, he pulled out a slick spin move that got him in the clear.
“I noticed he wasn’t next to me. I just rose up. I just made sure I knocked it down and put my team up two,” Taylor said. “It’s exciting. It’s a good bucket, but we still had to go down there and make two big stops to get the ‘W.’ ”
These two teams are about as even as even gets. Chaminade won the last meeting 54-51. On Friday night there were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.
“It’s an MCC grinder. You have to be sound in the halfcourt and every single possession matters,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “Overall I’m pleased with the guys’ effort. We have to do a better job with the little things.”
The No. 4 large school, Chaminade (13-5, 4-3) trailed 32-28 at halftime but led 38-35 two and a half minutes into the third quarter. The Red Devils pushed the tempo and played at their pace as Kasubke, Reed, Vickers and sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. all scored layups or short-range buckets. Mayo had a hot third quarter as he put together a personal 5-0 run to put Chaminade ahead 45-38 with about three minutes to go in the third. Mayo finished with 13 points.
The Red Devils led 45-42 to start the fourth quarter. Then Keita got the home crowd fired up. The big man went coast to coast for a layup. Not usually a ball handler, it was his second time running the floor through traffic. The first time he didn’t finish it. The second time he did.
“Last year I called a lot of timeouts on those. I can’t call them every time this year,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said with a smile. “He converts in practice and sometimes he doesn’t. That’s kind of how it goes.”
Junior guard Thomas Redmond put the Spartans ahead for the first time in the fourth quarter, 48-47, when he dropped in a layup with 5:36 to play. Vickers answered on the other end with a tough putback. Redmond had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Vickers had 14 points, five rebounds and a block.
Taylor came back the other way and canned a 3-pointer to make it 51-49.
Chaminade tied the game at 52 when senior guard Matteus Case hit one of two free throws with 2:11 to play.
Taylor gave the Spartans the lead for good with 56 seconds remaining.
“Once he spun and got to about 10 feet I felt good about the shot he was taking,” Williams said. “We spread the floor, tried to look for the best shot, see what’s there and try not to force it. He let it happen.”
Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Keita scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and took a pair of charges. A statuesque athlete, Keita could have tried to rise up and block Chaminade’s late shot. Instead he chose to stand his ground and take the hit.
“I know I could block that shot but it might be a foul and that’s not good for my team,” Keita said. “Anything I can do for my team to help, I’ll take that charge.”
Williams said Keita leads the team in charges taken which is a credit to his quick feet and willingness to sacrifice himself.
“He’s getting in the right spot to do that,” Williams said. “On the defensive end he has a pretty good feel for the game, he slides his feet. He doesn’t get caught up in trying to block shots.”
Kasubke scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots. Reed finished with five points and four rebounds.