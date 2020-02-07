De Smet holds on to beat Chaminade for second time in 16 tries

“A game like that, it’s what we want,” Keita said. “We got it, we won it and that’s awesome. It’s a good confidence game. It was really special for us.”

Keita made the defensive play that locked up the win, but sophomore guard Brian Taylor knocked down the go-ahead bucket with a little less than a minute remaining. The 6-foot-3 Taylor had the ball in his hands near the top of the key and tried to use a screen to get free. When Chaminade’s Luke Kasubke and Reed didn’t let him find any open space, he pulled out a slick spin move that got him in the clear.

“I noticed he wasn’t next to me. I just rose up. I just made sure I knocked it down and put my team up two,” Taylor said. “It’s exciting. It’s a good bucket, but we still had to go down there and make two big stops to get the ‘W.’ ”

These two teams are about as even as even gets. Chaminade won the last meeting 54-51. On Friday night there were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.

“It’s an MCC grinder. You have to be sound in the halfcourt and every single possession matters,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “Overall I’m pleased with the guys’ effort. We have to do a better job with the little things.”