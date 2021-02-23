De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak

But Taylor continually made the right play and found open teammates, and the Spartans converted seven of nine free throws to close out the game.

“It was hard getting the ball up the court, it fatigues you,” Taylor said. “We have struggled finishing games out like that, so it was just about being aware of the score and time and staying mentally calm, and I think we successfully did that tonight.”

It was just the third game in the last 42 days for Vashon, and early on, the Wolverines looked like a team itching to play.

Stifling half court man-to-man defense forced De Smet to launch difficult shots, which launched Vashon into the open court for transition layups. The Wolverines ended the quarter on a 7-0 run and led 14-7 after one.

But the De Smet 2-3 zone started to force Vashon into indecision-induced turnovers and off-target threes. The Wolverines went just 3-for-19 from long range for the game, scored just five points in the second quarter and trailed 21-19 at halftime.

“We went on our run, but we got winded early,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “They settled into their zone, and I thought we were good against it early, but shots stopped falling.”