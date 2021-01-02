De Smet makes plays down stretch to battle past Westminster

CREVE COEUR — De Smet boys basketball coach Kent Williams had his hands cupped in timeout formation.
Trailing by one point in the final minute, junior Brennan Lovette dribbled the ball over half court near the same spot where he threw an errant pass the previous possession.
“That’s one of those things where you’re waiting to call timeout, but I wanted to see how far Brennan could go with it, and I saw that he had an angle,” Williams said.
Williams refrained and watched Lovette angle his way to the front of the rim, score and get fouled, providing De Smet’s go-ahead basket with 45 seconds to play Saturday as the Spartans came from behind to defeat Westminster 56-48 at De Smet.
Lovette was only 1-for-7 from the field before putting the game on his shoulders on his decisive drive.
“I saw a little gap, so I went for it and got the finish,” Lovette said.
After Lovette’s finish and free throw gave the Spartans a two-point lead, junior Jeremiah Walker made a defensive play to preserve victory. Walker directed Westminster point guard Casen Lawrence into a corner and forced him to either fall out-of-bounds or call timeout. Lawrence called timeout, but the Wildcats had none left.
Walker, who tied Lovette with a team-high 13 points, made both technical free throws and De Smet (5-1) finished the game at the foul line, where it made its last six attempts and went 13-for-15 in the fourth quarter.
“Our guys were very competitive, but give all the credit to De Smet, they made the plays at the end to win the game,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said.
At the start, Westminster (4-2) made the plays to claim an early lead by setting high ball screens for Lawrence, who leads the team in scoring and assists. First, Lawrence found junior Austin Vick on a pick-and-roll, then he stepped back to drain a triple to give the Wildcats an early 7-4 lead.
But it was the only made 3-pointer in 11 attempts in the first half for the Wildcats as excellent defense on Lawrence by De Smet junior Brian Taylor and an adjustment in how to defend the ball screens held Westminster to just 21 first half points.
“(Lawrence) is a tough kid to stay in front of and he’s a great shooter, so we wanted to stay up on him and make it hard for him to come off those screens,” Williams said. “We had to get down, get in a (defensive) stance and try to corral the basketball and I thought we did a good job of that in the first half.”
De Smet was having its own troubles scoring, going just 5-for-23 from the field to open the game, as Vick provided the rim protection for the Wildcats with three blocks, including the swatting of a Walker baseline dunk attempt.
But a Brian Taylor to Sekou Gassama alley-oop dunk and a deep Walker 3-pointer highlighted an 11-0 run for De Smet and put the Spartans into the locker room with a 28-21 halftime lead.
Westminster, which entered the game averaging 71 points per game during a three-game winning streak, found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter by playing excellent defense. On three successive possessions, a defender knocked the ball out of the hands of a De Smet player in the paint, releasing Lawrence and the Wildcats into the open floor for fast break baskets.
Lawrence, who led Westminster with 17 points, scored on a tough reverse layup in transition, then knocked down a 3-pointer from 25 feet away. The Wildcats began scoring from inside and outside, and after a 17-point quarter, entered the final frame leading 38-35.
“De Smet is really good defensively and they were making it hard for us in the first half, so we were trying to be more intentional to get some things around the basket which opened up some things on the perimeter,” Ribble said of the Wildcats’ second half adjustments.
The situation for De Smet was made more dire when Taylor went to the bench with his fourth foul late in the third quarter, but Walker took over the duties of guarding Lawrence and helped slow down both the quick Westminster point guard and the Wildcats’ momentum.
“If things happen like a teammate gets in foul trouble, you just have to step up and take control,” Walker said.
Taylor was 0-for-10 from the field when he returned to the court in the fourth quarter and calmly drained a baseline 12-footer with 2 minutes 5 seconds to play to close De Smet’s deficit to 48-47, setting up Lovette’s game-winning three-point play in the final minute.
De Smet is 5-1 to start a season for the second time in three seasons with a combination of excellent defense and balanced scoring. The Spartans have held five of their six opponents to less than 50 points and have had a different leading scorer in five of their six games.
“We have a lot of guys who can step up on any given night,” Lovette said.