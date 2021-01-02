De Smet makes plays down stretch to battle past Westminster

Westminster, which entered the game averaging 71 points per game during a three-game winning streak, found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter by playing excellent defense. On three successive possessions, a defender knocked the ball out of the hands of a De Smet player in the paint, releasing Lawrence and the Wildcats into the open floor for fast break baskets.

Lawrence, who led Westminster with 17 points, scored on a tough reverse layup in transition, then knocked down a 3-pointer from 25 feet away. The Wildcats began scoring from inside and outside, and after a 17-point quarter, entered the final frame leading 38-35.

“De Smet is really good defensively and they were making it hard for us in the first half, so we were trying to be more intentional to get some things around the basket which opened up some things on the perimeter,” Ribble said of the Wildcats’ second half adjustments.

The situation for De Smet was made more dire when Taylor went to the bench with his fourth foul late in the third quarter, but Walker took over the duties of guarding Lawrence and helped slow down both the quick Westminster point guard and the Wildcats’ momentum.

“If things happen like a teammate gets in foul trouble, you just have to step up and take control,” Walker said.