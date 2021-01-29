De Smet pulls away from Kirkwood for tournament championship

CHESTERFIELD — Kent Williams was a sharpshooting playmaker during his high school and college days, so he appreciates all that Brian Taylor brings to the court for the De Smet basketball team.
Taylor, a 6-foot-4 junior point guard, followed his nine-assist game to start the week by scoring a game-high 18 points Friday night to lead the Spartans to a 55-41 win over Kirkwood in a battle of top-10 large-school teams in the Parkway West Showdown championship.
“Every coach wants a playmaker. Brian is our leader and our explosive point guard,” Williams said. “The first game of this tournament, he had nine assists. Last game, he only had six points, but he was distributing the ball and getting other people involved. Tonight, he had it going.”
Taylor loves getting the chance to play and learn under Williams, who was a standout at Mount Vernon High and SIU Carbondale in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“Coach always tells me about how the little things make a difference in a lot of different situations, so he tries to make sure I keep that in my head in at all times, on or off the court,” Taylor said.
De Smet (10-5), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, won the Parkway West tournament for the third successive year after knocking off Hazelwood Central in the previous two finals.
“We haven't played in a lot of tournaments, so we came out and tried to make the most of the opportunity that was given to us,” said Taylor, who leads De Smet in scoring at 14.1 points per game. “The game plan was to execute everything that we had planned, and we got the job done.”
Kirkwood (13-3, No. 7 LS) had an eight-game winning streak snapped and was denied in its attempt to win a second tourney title in three weeks following its Rotating Eight championship two weeks ago.
“For us to beat a team like that right now, we would almost have to play a perfect game because they've got some things that we don't have and that's the mental toughness part,” Pioneers coach Jimmy McKinney said. “They've been in tough games before and we haven't. The toughness part, we have to develop it. But I know it takes time to get that.”
De Smet took an early 5-0 lead before Kannon Nesslage drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a one-point Kirkwood lead. Nesslage had eight of the Pioneers' 10 points in the first quarter, as Jackson Fortner scored on a lay-up with 37 seconds left to bring Kirkwood to within 11-10 after one.
The Pioneers gained the lead early in the second quarter before Taylor converted a 3-point play midway through to put the Spartans back up one. It was still a one-point game when De Smet tallied six consecutive points in the final 75 seconds of the first half to take a 25-18 halftime lead.
The overall run ballooned to 18-0 after the Spartans racked up the first 12 points of the second half to turn that one-point lead into a 19-point advantage. Taylor scored on an acrobatic putback of a missed 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and also sank consecutive baskets during the third-quarter run, including a steal under his own basket and a coast-to-coast trip for a lay-up at the other end.
“At the very end of the first half, we were able to extend it right there, and especially getting the bucket there at the end of the quarter really helped,” Williams said. “And then we came out in the second half executing what we should have been doing all along.”
Kirkwood outscored De Smet 12-10 in the fourth quarter to keep it from getting too far out of hand, but with similar powerhouses like CBC and Chaminade looming in their district come the end of February, McKinney knows his team will have to turn things up several notches.
“It's going to take some time for them to understand,” he said. “But hopefully in a month, a light switch will turn on.”
For De Smet, this week offered a rare 2020-2021 glimpse into tournament life.
“Our holiday tournament got canceled, so we just played games. We were supposed to go to the Bass Pro (Tournament of Champions) and that got canceled,” Williams said. “So this was our first time that there was a championship at the end of the week. It was one of those things where we needed that kind of locked-in, focused thing.”