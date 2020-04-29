De Smet receives invitation to 2021 Tournament of Champions

Kent Williams adopted a mantra when he took over as De Smet’s basketball coach before the 2017-18 season. The Spartans are on a “mission back to tradition.”

That tradition got a shot in the arm Monday when the Tournament of Champions announced De Smet will be included in the 2021 tournament field.

Regarded as one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the country, the Tournament of Champions has become a proving ground for the area’s top basketball teams over the last 36 years. De Smet becomes the fifth local team invited since 2016. It joins Chaminade (2016), Webster Groves (2018), Belleville West (2019) and Vashon (2020). Chaminade, Webster and Belleville West all went on to win state championships. Vashon was well on its way before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Class 4 and 5 state semifinals in March.

“It’s pretty exciting to get the call,” Williams said. “It’s a great honor to be invited.”

It will be De Smet’s fourth appearance at the Tournament of Champions. It also made the trek to Springfield in 1999, 2000 and 2003. Vashon’s seven appearances are the most by an area team. St. Charles West (1995), CBC (1997) and Vashon (2002, 2006) are the only area teams to win the Tournament of Champions.