De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster

They led 31-6 at halftime.

In a game that was supposed to be a showdown of two of the area’s best teams, it was a showcase for just one.

“We knew we’d have to play well,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I think some of it was they came out and hit us in the mouth early.”

The No. 3 small school, Westminster (8-1) was never able to get on track offensively. The Wildcats’ strength is their balance as senior guard Casen Lawrence, senior post Austin Vick and junior guard Kobi Williams all average between 13 and 15 points per game, respectively. Lawrence had one 3-pointer and the other two didn’t score in the first half. It was a defensive clinic as De Smet used its length, size and speed to muzzle the Wildcats at every turn.

“We were locked in,” De Smet senior guard Brian Taylor said. “That was execution on our part, sticking to the script and knowing what we wanted to do by getting over ball screens, don’t let the shooters shoot, helping on defense and all that type of stuff.”

Each empty possession seemed to give the Spartans that much more resolve to not let the Wildcats score. Nothing came easy as De Smet forced Westminster out of its comfort zone.