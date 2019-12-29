De Smet survives Webster Groves comeback bid to advance to title game

WILDWOOD — De Smet sophomore guard Brian Taylor is his own harshest critic.
Taylor showed a scoring touch to go along with his unselfish passing to facilitate the Spartans offense in a 71-68 win over Webster Groves in the semifinals of the 2019 Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Basketball Tournament at Lafayette High on Sunday night.
But it was what he, and his teammates, failed to do during the final minutes of the fourth quarter that turned a comfortable lead into an almost epic comeback for the Statesmen.
“It wouldn’t be like that if I hit my free throws,” Taylor said. “Just note to self. I’ve got to knock those down the next time.”
Taylor wasn’t the only one. De Smet missed seven straight, including two one-and-ones, from the charity stripe down the stretch.
The struggles opened the door for Webster. Jacobie Banks and Matt Enright hit 3-pointers and Luke Maupin scored four points as the Statesmen cut down what was an 18-point De Smet lead midway through the fourth down to three before the clock ran out.
“We just missed free throws,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “There’s nothing to go to and look at and rework something. … It’s nine (misses) if you count the front end of the one-and-ones because you don’t get the other shot. You make those you extend it out.”
Taylor and Michael Skoff each scored 13 points for De Smet (7-2), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Thomas Redmond and Brennan Lovette each scored 12 and Yaya Keita added 10 points.
De Smet will play No. 7 Mehlville (8-1) in the championship game Monday night.
Banks scored 26 for Webster (6-3). Maupin scored 16, Enright scored 14 and Anthony Phiffer added 10 points.
“We’ve got tough kids who are hard-nosed and there’s no quit in them,” Webster coach Justin Mathes said. “They were going to battle back and we were going to make a ballgame out of that. But you can’t allow teams to go on runs like they did. We let them go on transition in the third quarter and they’ve got way too many shooters to let that happen.”
De Smet took control with an 8-0 run early in the third quarter. Taylor got it going with a bucket and a 3-ball and Redmond capped it with a 3-point play to give the Spartans a 40-32 lead.
Justin Duff continued De Smet’s surge with five straight points, including a trey set up by a perfect Taylor feed, pushing the lead to 45-34.
“Just keep our composure,” Taylor said. “I knew they were going to pick up the pressure so we had to limit our turnovers and keep possession of the ball.”
Taylor continued to spark the Spartans offense through the end of the third, setting up a Sekou Gassama dunk and a Lovette hoop to give De Smet a 53-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Lovette pushed the De Smet lead to 18 with a bucket followed by a nifty cut to the hoop with the ball to get behind the Statesmen defense.
“He’s huge,” Lovette said of Taylor. “He has the ball most of the time in his hands so he kind of runs the offense and gets us in the flow of things.”
Lovette scored half of his points in the fourth quarter to protect the De Smet lead.
“He (Taylor) and Brennan both are guys that know the game,” Williams said. “They don’t ever panic. They’re never in a situation where it’s too big for them. They just make the basketball play.”
Banks drained a 3-ball and scored eight of Webster’s 14 points in the first quarter.
But Taylor, Keita and Skoff each scored four points and Redmond added a trey to give De Smet a 19-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
Skoff paced the Spartans with seven points and Taylor added a couple of buckets in the second quarter.
Enright helped Webster pull even with a pair of 3-pointers, Maupin scored six points and Banks added two buckets as the game was tied 30-30 at halftime.
De Smet and Mehlville scrimmaged over the summer and Williams expects a battle.
“Whenever its four days in a row, it’s a grind, whether you’re winning by a lot or not, it takes a toll on your body,” Williams said. “Luckily we have pretty good depth so hopefully we’re fresh and ready to go.”