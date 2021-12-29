De Smet's defense locks in, smothers Westminster

WILDWOOD – Kent Williams had never seen his team play a half like it did Wednesday night.
In his fifth season as the De Smet basketball coach, Williams watched his Spartans smother, pester and frustrate Westminster in a first half that was nothing short of remarkable.
The Wildcats scored just six first-half points – three in each of the first two quarters – as De Smet cruised to a 60-43 win over No. 1 seed Westminster in a semifinal of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Lafayette High.
“Defensively, for that first half, that’s as focused as we’ve ever been,” Williams said.
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 5 seed, De Smet (7-1) advanced to play Webster Groves or Troy in the championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday. It’s the third consecutive time the Spartans will play for the tournament title. They have not won it in their previous two attempts.
“We want to finish this,” Williams said. “It means something to us to finish this.”
De Smet all but finished Westminster with its dominating first half. The Spartans scored the first 11 points of the game. They led 27-3 with 2 minutes and 36 seconds to play in the second quarter.
They led 31-6 at halftime.
In a game that was supposed to be a showdown of two of the area’s best teams, it was a showcase for just one.
“We knew we’d have to play well,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I think some of it was they came out and hit us in the mouth early.”
The No. 3 small school, Westminster (8-1) was never able to get on track offensively. The Wildcats’ strength is their balance as senior guard Casen Lawrence, senior post Austin Vick and junior guard Kobi Williams all average between 13 and 15 points per game, respectively. Lawrence had one 3-pointer and the other two didn’t score in the first half. It was a defensive clinic as De Smet used its length, size and speed to muzzle the Wildcats at every turn.
“We were locked in,” De Smet senior guard Brian Taylor said. “That was execution on our part, sticking to the script and knowing what we wanted to do by getting over ball screens, don’t let the shooters shoot, helping on defense and all that type of stuff.”
Each empty possession seemed to give the Spartans that much more resolve to not let the Wildcats score. Nothing came easy as De Smet forced Westminster out of its comfort zone.
“We’ve seen games where offensively you can get hot and get rolling and you carry momentum, I thought defensively we had momentum going,” Williams said. “The longer they stayed at zero, the longer they stayed at three, we were feeding off it.”
Exacerbating Westminster’s troubles was it had no answers for Taylor. The 6-foot-4 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit was dynamic as he scored a game-high 26 points on a variety of runners, mid-range jumpers and even long-range bombs. He had five rebounds and a pair of blocks, too.
“The biggest thing with Brian is he’s not forcing things, he’s just playing basketball,” Williams said. “He’s getting other guys involved and getting other guys feeling good. But when he got his shot going tonight he’s a talent. He’s hard to stop when he starts knocking down shots like that.”
Ribble concurred, “He’s a special player. There is no doubt in mind he was the best player on the floor tonight.”
Westminster managed to find some rhythm in the second half and trimmed the deficit to 58-43 with 2:43 to play. Lawrence finished with 17 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats. No one else scored more than six points.
De Smet junior forward Justin Duff had 16 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Dillon Duff had eight points and four rebounds. Senior forward Isaiah Robinson hauled in eight rebounds.
“Everything we did started on the defensive end,” Taylor said. “I’m proud of my guys for sticking to the game plan. That was a team win right there.”
Wednesday night’s game had bigger implications than just who gets to play for the tournament championship Thursday. These two teams are in the same district tournament and the head-to-head win will be a factor when it comes time to seed the field in February. Also included in the field is reigning Class 5 champion Cardinal Ritter, which De Smet beat, 65-56, on Dec. 7. The Spartans now have wins over two of the best teams in their district.
“We knew those two games were circled that these could mean a lot come seed time,” Williams said. “The district is no joke.”
Westminster will try to bounce back against another quality opponent Thursday. The Wildcats last loss came in last year’s Class 4 state championship game.
“I hope that we will show some resolve,” Ribble said. “We were humbled tonight. I hope it makes us better.”