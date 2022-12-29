Decatur MacArthur rallies to hand Belleville East first loss in OT at Collinsville Classic

COLLINSVILLE — After eight quarters of basketball with an overtime on deck, Terise Bryson wasn’t worried about his team’s legs Thursday night.

They give him ample opportunity to put them on the end line at practice.

“They’re always doing knucklehead stuff so I run them a lot,” said Bryson, the Decatur MacArthur boys basketball coach. “We run a whole lot.”

That conditioning hurts in the moment, but it pays off.

Thursday night is a prime example as MacArthur rallied to beat Belleville East 71-65 in overtime in the semifinals of the Collinsville Classic at Vergil Fletcher Gym on the campus of Collinsville High.

The defending tournament champion, MacArthur (13-0) advanced to play Quincy (12-1) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

It was the second win of the day for the Generals. They defeated O’Fallon in the quarterfinal round in the morning before returning to the gym in the evening to take on previously undefeated Belleville East.

“It’s exhausting,” senior forward Makhi Wright said. “But practice is maybe 90 percent conditioning. He works us for these moments.”

That MacArthur was in overtime was nothing short of impressive.

Belleville East (12-1) led 56-46 when senior guard Darien Singleton knocked down a pair of free throws with 4 minutes and 58 seconds to play in the fourth. It was the largest lead of the game for the Lancers, who spent much of the first half digging out of their own single-digit deficit. The Generals led by as many as six in the second quarter and took a 25-24 lead into halftime.

The Lancers didn’t grab a lead and keep it for longer than a possession or two until midway through the third quarter when senior guard Jackson Muse buried a 3-pointer to make it 36-33.

Senior guard Jordan Pickett scored a runner in the last minute to give Belleville East a 44-39 lead at the end of the third.

A SIU Edwardsville signee, Pickett got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter. He scored on a nice putback after a missed free throw by senior swingman Antwine Wilson. He knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Lancers ahead 54-44 with 6 minutes to play.

“That kid is pretty good. We tried everything to stop that kid,” Bryson said. “He penetrated when he wants. He got his shot up. He’s going to be a heck of a ballplayer in college.”

Pickett finished with 29 points and three rebounds. Wilson was excellent as well as he scored 13 points, hauled in 11 rebounds and had at least two assists. Senior forward Alex Jackson had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

MacArthur hadn’t trailed much at all this season and being down 10 in the fourth quarter was a completely new experience. But the Generals stayed composed in large part because of the steady play of senior guard Azarion Richardson. The 6-foot-1 Richardson was automatic at the free throw line, where he hit 7 of his 8 attempts. He scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out four assists, made two steals and blocked a shot.

“He’s a four-year varsity player. He plays hard. He’s strong,” Bryson said. “He can shoot the ball but today we needed him to do more handling of the ball. He does whatever it takes for the team to win.”

MacArthur was in need of a spark in the fourth quarter and got it from sophomore guard King Dees. The 6-foot-1 Dees buried 3-pointers from the same spot on the left wing on back-to-back possessions to cut Belleville East’s lead to 57-55 with 3:09 to play. What had appeared an insurmountable lead was just one possession with plenty of time on the clock.

“Dees hit those clutch threes and brought us back life,” Richardson said. “We finished it out. Going into overtime we knew we weren’t going to lose. We fought this hard to get back into the game.”

Belleville East briefly took a 61-59 lead when Pickett scored a layup with 1:49 to go but Richardson answered with a tough turn-around runner in the lane to draw even at 61 with 1:19 to play.

Belleville East had possession with a chance to win but turned it over. MacArthur got the ball back with 19.5 seconds but was unable to get a quality look at as the Lancers knuckled down.

“The proudest I was of our kids was getting the stop in regulation to force overtime. It was scramble mode,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. “They were making a comeback and then it was tied up. Our kids stayed together and that’s all I can ask for in that situation.”

MacArthur scored the first six points of the extra period including a high-flying alley-oop the 6-foot-7 Wright powered home once the Generals broke the full-court press. It was an impressive performance by Wright who scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, made three steals and blocked two shots all while playing in a bigger role this season than last.

“When Makhi dunks it everybody gets energy,” Richardson said. “It brings us joy and it’s just fun.”

Pickett was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all of his free throws to cut the lead to 67-64 with 47.9 seconds but the Generals broke the press the other way in a hurry and again Wright hammered home a dunk.

Now MacArthur gets another tough test in an excellent Quincy team that has its own sky-high expectations this season. The Generals will be prepared, no matter how many quarters it may take.

“This is a good thing for our boys,” Bryson said. “Some of our guys were in this battle last year so we know what to expect tomorrow. We’ll be ready for it.”

Belleville East also has its hands full when it faces Rockford East (7-7) in third place game at 6 p.m. Friday after it beat a previously unbeaten Lincoln in the quarterfinals and then went toe-to-toe with MacArthur on Thursday. The Lancers are still growing together and Thursday’s doubleheader should help them in the long run.

“I knew it was going to be tough. Between Lincoln and Decatur MacArthur we’re playing two teams with a combined one loss between them,” Creek said. “It’s a good way to test our character for tomorrow. We have to come out, ignore being tired and play hard and do things the right way.”

Collinsville Holiday Classic, semifinal: Decatur MacArthur 71, Belleville East 65 (OT)