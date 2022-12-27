Defense, depth, breakout game from Gause lead CBC to victory over Mascoutah

BREESE — It was obvious Tuesday how important Anthony Gause is to the CBC boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-2 junior pumped in a career-best 22 points and sank three 3-pointers as the Cadets outlasted Mascoutah 66-51 in the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

If CBC coach Justin Tatum has his way, greater things are coming for Gause.

“He’s going to mean much more when he listens to me. Once I get to that point, he’ll be good,” cracked Tatum, with Gause showing a sheepish grin from an arm length away.

“But no, he’s a gifted young man,” Tatum continued. “He has a ton of potential. Once he starts to put it all together, he’s really going to be a sight to see.”

CBC, which overwhelmed Metro-East Lutheran 66-28 in the morning session to break a three-game losing skid, improved to 7-4 with its triumph over Mascoutah (9-4).

The Indians trailed 32-24 at halftime, but rallied to take a 35-33 lead halfway through the third quarter when developing junior Miles Ntekop scored in the paint.

But junior Jacob Jung followed with a putback to tie the contest, and Gause had a steal that produced a runout layup to put the Cadets ahead for good at 37-35.

Gause had another breakaway layup off a turnover that increased the Cadets’ advantage to 45-37. He added a 3 in a frenetic final minute of the quarter.

Gause acknowledges that he remains a work in progress, even though he’s become a valuable offensive contributor by averaging more than 10 points a game.

“Sometimes in a game, you might get caught up and not see other things,” Gause said. “(Tatum) knows best, so I’ve got to start listening to that. I’ve got to pay attention to what he’s saying on the court. I’ve got to match my mindset with his mindset.

“We can be a really good team.”

Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker feels the same way about his club. The Indians’ deficit was 52-48 early in the fourth quarter until CBC settled the issue with a 9-0 uprising.

“The goal was we didn’t want to get sped up. We wanted to play our game,” Schomaker said. “We like playing fast, too. But they were so long and they go 10 deep. When they get tired, they bring another guy in who’s 6-5 with a 6-11 wingspan. It’s hard.

“We’re rolling out three sophomores and some junior boys who have never played before. They battled the whole way. The score was not indicative of how close that game was.”

The Indians received all but three of their points from their starting lineup, led by senior Quincy Hall Jr. (16 points), sophomore Jayden McCoo (12), sophomore Corey Harris (10) and Ntekop (10), who was 4-for-4 from the field and had four blocked shots.

“He’s an awesome young man. He’s getting better every day,” Schomaker said of the 6-5 Ntekop, who’s built like a football player and plays in overdrive at all times. “Some days, we wish he would take that big foot forward; it’s a toe forward sometimes, not a whole foot. But he is getting better. He’s only been playing basketball for a year and a half.”

Mascoutah employed an 8-0 push in the second quarter to whittle the Cadets’ advantage to 26-22. McCoo highlighted the spree with a pair of 3s.

Gause, however, banked in a 28-footer from above the key to beat the buzzer and stake the Cadets to their eight-point bulge at the intermission.

Junior Nassir Binion was the only other CBC players in double figures as he scored 16 points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Nine different players scored for the Cadets, whose speed and defensive tenacity forced Mascoutah into 18 turnovers.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to strive for,” Tatum said. “We have so many guys who wanted to score 12 to 15 points because of last year when the team was so balanced. They feel they need to fill that void. But (Tuesday), they saw how they can gel together and separate themselves if they really lock in on the defensive end.

“Our depth can wear other guards down, because we can go to our bench and change guards. Most people can’t. We knew we were going to wear them down, and by that fourth quarter, we kind of did that.”

Gause said there might not be many games when he erupts for 22 points.

“We can all score 10, 10, 10 and we’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s a win at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter who’s scoring the points. Whenever we’re playing our absolute best is whenever all of us have around the same amount of points, assists, charges and rebounds. We want to have it be consistent throughout our whole team. Five or six guys in the same category. If we have five players in double digits, we’re not going to be able to lose.”

