Defense, late run help Lift For Life to hard-fought victory over Miller Career

After coming off the bench and scoring a team-high 18 points in Lift For Life’s 64-57 boys basketball triumph over visiting Miller Career Academy on Saturday night, senior Anthony Caldwell Jr. was ready for some rest.

Only one thing stood between him and his bed — hunger.

“I’ll make a big meal for myself,” Caldwell said. “I’ll probably make a steak.”

It was that kind of night in the Sixth Annual Soulard Showcase for all the players in this physical, fast-paced contest where nothing came easy, particularly on offense.

A fast-paced first quarter ended with Miller Career leading 21-19. The host Hawks and Phoenix then dug in on defense. Every shot was contested, passing lanes were swallowed up and dribbles were slapped away.

“This team never gives up, and I’m proud of them,” said Hawks coach Torrey Davie, whose club went on an 8-0 run in the final 1 minute 8 seconds of the game, wiping out a 57-56 deficit. “They always play hard. It’s one of the trademarks of our program. That’s what we preach and teach.

“It was a good defensive battle after all those shots in the first quarter. I thought it was going to take 80 or 90 points to win the game.”

Davie said he likes the energy and productivity Caldwell brings to the game after observing the proceedings for the first few minutes.

“He comes off the bench and 50 percent of the time, he’s our leading scorer,” Davie said. “He’s just that type of gritty kid, and he’s such an athlete. I like to give him a chance to settle down, see the game and then jump into it.”

Junior Odis Griffin put the Hawks on top to stay at 58-57. Senior Avion Bass followed with a layup that made it 60-57 at the 44-second mark before Caldwell settled the matter with two free throws and a layup in the final 18 seconds.

Players trudged off the court, wearing fatigue in their faces and bodies. The Hawks had a little bit more life in their step, and they had earned it.

“It’s the love and the bond we’ve created for each other,” Caldwell said, speaking to the fortitude required to finish the victory. “No matter how much we’re down, how much we’re up, we’re going to stick together to win the game. We just hung in there, kept each other in it.”

Caldwell called the victory by the Hawks (15-5) one of the best of the season. They finished fourth in Class 3 last season and have visions of faring better.

“It’s very important for us,” he said of the win. “A lot of people don’t think we have what it takes to be a state-championship team. We want to show everybody what this team is about. We play defense. I knew if we didn’t play defense, we would lose this game. And my teammates created shots for me.”

Sophomore La’Juan Johnson added 15 points for Lift For Life. Miller Career Academy junior Charles Nelson scored a game-high 22 points, and 6-foot-6 senior Eric Calicutt had 16 points.

“(Nelson) is averaging about 20 points a game, so their inside-outside game (is deadly),” Davie said. “The hardest thing is they play as a team so well. They share the ball and execute their offensive sets so well. You have to be disciplined throughout the entire possession and take jump shots away while still covering the baseline, because No. 24 (Calicutt) is a grown man.”

The Phoenix (13-6) led 36-32 at halftime and 49-47 after three quarters. Their final lead came at 57-56 on a free throw by Nelson with 1:33 to play.

“They played great defense,” Miller Career Academy coach Brandon Wright said of the Hawks. “We just couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm. You’ve got to take care of the basketball and when we get paint touches, we have to get good baskets. We’re still trying to get better. They just played better than us tonight. We’re going to learn from it and move on.”

