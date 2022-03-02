DeGuentz's putback with 1.2 seconds left sends Duchesne to Class 3 quarterfinals

COTTLEVILLE — Nathan DeGuentz couldn't believe his good fortune.

With Duchesne trailing Monroe City by one point in the waning seconds of Wednesday's Class 3 boys basketball sectional at Francis Howell Central, the basketball pinballed around the paint for a moment before it found its way to DeGuentz. The senior forward made a layup with 1.2 seconds left to play to give the Pioneers a heart-stopping 45-44 win.

“I got real lucky it went right to me. It was just instincts after that,” said DeGuentz, one of only two seniors on the roster. “We've had a couple comeback wins this year, so we know to never give up.”

Winners of four straight games and six of seven, Duchesne (14-16) advances to take on Cole Camp (17-10) in a Class 3 quarterfinal game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Bluebirds also earned a one-point sectional victory Wednesday over Montgomery County.

“Earlier in the year when things wouldn't go well, we'd kind of get our head down and we really fought those kids on that,” Pioneers coach Wade Bouslog said. “Now from January on, they've just kind of bought in and realized they need to just keep playing. It boded well tonight because we were dead in the water there at one point and it felt like it was slipping away.”

Monroe City (22-5) was blindsided by the result after two straight final four appearances, including a Class 3 runner-up finish last year that yielded four starters back this season.

“This is gonna sting for a while, especially for the kids. But no matter what happened today, it doesn't change the way we feel about them,” Panthers coach Brock Edris said. “We've been lucky to be on the other side of it, too, so I understand what it's like to be in their shoes. Credit to Duchesne. They made some big plays and big shots.”

Junior guard Cam Lee was the only Pioneer in double figures with 18 points, as he led the second-half comeback with 14 of his points in the third and fourth quarters.

“Our coach told us to come out and play like it was a normal game,” Lee said. “They've been here before and we haven't. The pressure wasn't on us. It was on them.”

Senior guard Joshua Talton was a one-man wrecking crew for Monroe City with a game-high 23 points, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just 21 points.

“We got mismatched on him a couple times and he hit some threes,” Bouslog said. “He's a really good player and the concern was that he's a guy who could take over the game.”

The first half was a rock fight with both teams struggling to put the ball in the hoop.

Junior guard Ethan Kissell knocked down the game's first basket, a 3-pointer from the left corner that helped give Duchesne an early 5-1 lead.

“I always try to start the game hot,” Kissell said. “Coach wants us to go on a run early, so that's what we tried to do. He doesn't like us to shoot early threes, but I was feeling that one in the corner.”

The Pioneers then went more than eight minutes between points, as the Panthers scored 10 straight to go up 11-5. Talton knocked down a jumper with three-tenths of a second left in the first half to give Monroe City a 16-11 advantage heading to the locker room.

“That first half wasn't very pretty, but if you like defensive basketball, it was good,” Bouslog said. “I knew they were good defensively and I think what's gotten us here is our defense.”

Talton had all eight points of an 8-3 run to start the second half that gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the night at 10 points. But, junior guard Amorion Oliphant scored six straight points in a 20-second span, including a conventional 3-point play and a 3-point basket from the right wing.

“I was kind of nervous at the beginning,” Oliphant said. “They had me box-one the whole game. I had to come out second half and show them what I was all about.”

After Duchesne got within two, the Panthers pushed their lead back out to seven before Lee drained consecutive buckets in the final 1:11 of the third quarter to make it a 30-27 game.

Lee continued his mini run with two more baskets as part of a 4-1 run to start the fourth quarter that gave the Pioneers a 32-31 lead, their first since late in the first quarter.

A 6-0 run put Monroe City back up five, but junior guard Josh Baker-Mays sank a pair of big triples from the right side and Oliphant's trey with 1:22 left gave Duchesne the lead back at 41-40.

“Early in the game, I had some foul calls that didn't go our way and I had to sit a little bit, but I came back in the fourth quarter to knock down those two threes to get us back in it. It felt good,” Baker-Mays said. “That's my job as a shooter, so I was just doing my job.”

The teams traded the lead with the Panthers taking a 44-43 advantage on Talton's lay-up with 25 seconds to play.

Bouslog called a timeout with six seconds remaining to draw up one final play. The inbounds pass came to Baker-Mays, who dumped it down low to Oliphant. He lost the handle, but the ball ricocheted out of a Panthers player's hands right to DeGuentz, who scored to send the crowd into a frenzy thinking the game was over.

But, 1.2 seconds were put back on the clock and Talton actually had a decent look from halfcourt that hit off the rim after time had expired. At that point, the Pioneers players and coaches could finally exhale and the fans could celebrate a thrilling sectional win and a date in the quarterfinals.

“This is the sixth sectional game I've been since I've been at Duchesne and we lost to the No. 1 team in the state, we've lost one on a foul with no time left where they shot free throws and beat us, we won in overtime on a big three, then we lost in overtime, and then we lost in overtime again. And then we had tonight,” Bouslog said. “So, we've been that close to being in several quarterfinals. I just thought maybe it was me, so tonight we exorcised those demons.”