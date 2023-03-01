Chase Lewis picked a perfect time to cut loose.

The Breese Central senior recorded the first double-double of his career to help lead the Cougars to a 56-33 win over Carterville on Wednesday in a Class 2A Pinckneyville Sectional semifinal game in Perry County.

Breese Central (29-4) which has won seven in a row and nine of 10, will face Pinckneyville (27-6) in the sectional title game on Friday at 7 p.m.

This will be the first ever meeting between the tradition-rich schools, which are separated by 51 miles.

The Cougars used a 16-2 blitz in the first half to overcome a slow start. They scored 10 points in a seven-minute span in the third period to put the game away including a 7-0 blitz that broke a 24-all tie.

The 6-foot-2 inch Lewis had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior Cody Dickshot had a game-high 20 points for the Cougars. Mason Shubert chipped in with eight points.

"I'm proud of my guys and the way they battled," Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "Our defense was good in the second half."

The Cougars held Carterville to just nine points over the final 15 minutes.

"This group is a different team than we were last year," Jeremy Shubert said. "We have a little bit more balance, a few more weapons offensively."

Breese Central is looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since since 2016 when it finished third.

The Cougars captured the state championship in 2012.

Breese Central won its first 13 games this season.