Dominating third quarter powers Mehlville past Fort Zumwalt North

WILDWOOD — Mehlville got a little push early in the third quarter on Sunday night. It responded with a knockout punch.
Mehlville ended the third quarter on a 17-0 run, turning a single-digit lead into a 20-plus point gap in its semifinal game against Fort Zumwalt North in the 2019 Coaches vs. Cancer Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament at Lafayette High on Sunday night.
The spurt propelled Mehlville to a 70-52 win and a matchup in the championship against De Smet on Monday night.
Dylan Branson scored 24 points for Mehlville (8-1), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Lamontay Daugherty scored 15, King Waller scored 14 and Davion Bradford added 12 points.
Grant Rapplean opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-balls for North, cutting its deficit to 37-29, before the Mehlville response.
“We talked about it before the game to try to keep our high water mark the same and not panic whenever they get a couple buckets,” Branson said. “It’s a game of runs. We knew they were going to go on a run eventually.”
Branson started the outburst with five straight points, Bradford scored the next four and Branson finished what he started with two more buckets to give Mehlville a commanding 54-29 lead heading into the fourth.
Mehlville coach Andy Guethle was happy with his team’s response.
“If we go up 15, we don’t want to panic whenever it gets back to 10,” Guethle said. “We just have to keep playing and understand that we’ll get back there. We’re going to be a good team if we keep sharing the ball, keep defending.”
Devan Edwards found his scoring touch for North in the fourth, scoring 11 of his 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big lead.
Rapplean scored 11 points and Mujtaba Alkhaldi added 10 points for North (7-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
North jumped out to an early 7-3 lead with an Alkhaldi hook, a KJ Lee tip and a trey by Drake Stevenson.
Mehlville controlled the rest of the first quarter by attacking the glass. Waller followed a bucket with a pair of free throws to tie the game and a Branson free throw gave Mehlville an 8-7 lead.
Daugherty continued Mehlville’s surge with a thunderous dunk off of a steal.
“We’ve been playing with each other since we were little so we already have the connection,” Daugherty said. “It’s fun.”
Branson added a pretty reverse lay-up for his first of three late baskets in the frame and Daugherty’s tip helped extend Mehlville’s advantage to 20-13 heading into the second quarter.
Mehlville scored the first seven points of the second. Put-backs by Waller and Daugherty sparked the run giving Mehlville a 27-13 lead.
“We’re one of the most physical teams in St. Louis I believe,” Branson said. “We have a pretty big line-up, we have a lot of guys who can go to the cup. … It’s one of the main points of our offense.”
Alkhaldi scored six points to pace North, but Waller completed a 3-point play and a late Max Roberts trey gave Mehlville a 37-23 halftime lead.
Mehlville shot 13 for 27 (48 percent) from the floor in the first half, while North hit six of its 21 shots (29 percent).
Guethle hopes his team brings that same defensive intensity into the championship game.
“I know they’re (De Smet) going to give us a heck of a fight, the bright lights will be on,” Guethle said. “We just have to maintain our composure, which we can do, we will do, and if we can do that and share the ball I think we’re a tough out.”