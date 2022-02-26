DuBourg muscles past Carnahan for first district title since 2010

When the final horn sounded and confetti fell from the sky, Eddie Weekly III felt a joy unlike anything he’s experienced on the basketball court.

A senior guard for the Bishop DuBourg boys basketball team, Weekly and his teammates were devastated last year when the Cavaliers lost on their home floor in the district championship game. This year they made sure that didn’t happen again as DuBourg overwhelmed Carnahan 65-51 to win the Class 3 District 4 tournament title Saturday at DuBourg.

It’s the first district championship for the Cavaliers since 2010 and something the program has been building toward the past five years.

“We went this far last year and didn’t make it,” Weekly said. “It’s a lot better. It feels good to not cry in the locker room.”

DuBourg (13-9) advanced to play Kingston (19-7) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway West.

The Cavaliers will bring with them a bruising interior presence in 6-foot-7 senior guard Lemond Shaw and 6-foot-6 senior forward Dampier Evans. The duo hauled in 25 combined rebounds as they outmuscled undersized Carnahan on the offensive and defensive glass.

“The scouting report was if you see them in the vicinity just try to block them out. Don’t even worry about getting the rebound,” Carnahan coach Jonathan Griffin said. “They’re big and athletic and move well for their size.”

Carnahan (12-12) reached the district title game in large part due to its defensive prowess. It held Jefferson to 46 points in its opening game and St. Pius X to 34 in the semifinal.

The Cougars weren’t able to corral the Cavaliers, who went into halftime with a 34-20 lead.

Carnahan trailed 7-2 early in the first quarter but rallied back to tie the game at 7 after senior guard Azariah Frazier scored a coast-to-coast layup with 3 minutes and 3 seconds in the period.

DuBourg put the pedal to the metal and turned up the pace of the game. The Cavaliers zone defense had the Cougars flummoxed. Carnahan hoisted up jump shots only to watch DuBourg’s big bodies grab the rebound and get out in transition. The Cavaliers are at their best when they’re running and they ripped off 16 unanswered points highlighted by a fantastic alley-oop from senior guard Jalen Davis to Evans that had the brick gym rocking.

Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:30 to play in the second to make it 23-7 and all but squash Carnahan’s hopes of scrapping its way to a district title.

“Once they get out in transition it’s tough to stop,” Griffin said.

The Cougars were a tough spot early after junior guard Raiveon Clark was tagged with his second foul with 1:01 to play in the first. The tallest regular in Carnahan’s rotation, the 6-foot-3 Clark had to come to the bench. The team’s top scorer with a 13.9 points per game average, Clark finished with four points as he shuttled on and off the floor before eventually fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Carnahan did get a yeoman’s effort from junior guard Jayden Essex who scored 16, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out two assists and made two steals. Frazier had 15 points and junior guard Gabriel Mosely had nine points, all on 3s.

DuBourg senior guard Christian Newcombe led the Cavaliers with 18 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. He and Davis, who had 12 points, provided DuBourg with some long-range shooting to open things up in the middle for Evans and Shaw.

“We got everything we wanted inside,” Shaw said. “We didn’t have to take many jump shots. Everything we got was around the basket.”

Evans scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He blocked two shots. Weekly had five points and six rebounds. Shaw finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

“We came up short the past two years. It feels good to finally win it before I graduate,” Shaw said. “It feels good to still be able to practice, still be able to play with my teammates, still play with some of my best friends on the team.”

DuBourg’s seniors have been building toward this postseason goal over their entire careers but they had to finish the job with a new coach. Darian Head was hired in the offseason after former coach Ladon Champagne took a job with the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball coaching staff.

In his first season as a head coach after a long run as an assistant at Jennings, Head stepped in and kept the momentum of the program headed in the right direction.

“Coach Champ put a really good plan in place,” Head said. “There was an expectation because they were here last year to get the next step in the process out of the way. We’ve got a very senior heavy group. It held some weight to get it done this year.”

The Cavaliers accomplished that next step but are hungry for more. The best part about winning a district title is it guarantees more practices, more time together and at least one more game. That’s all you can ask for this time of year.

“It feels good to redeem ourselves after last year,” Evans said.

