DuBourg uses fourth-quarter blitz to defeat Kingston in Class 3 sectional

CHESTERFIELD — DuBourg senior Jalen Davis calls them “adrenaline runs.”

They occur when great defense leads to quick bursts of offense on successive possessions.

Davis led an adrenaline run for the ages on Wednesday.

Davis scored on a pair of breakaway layups to get the adrenaline flowing in an explosive 31-point fourth quarter that propelled the Cavaliers to a 67-46 victory over Kingston in a Class 3 sectional at Parkway West.

DuBourg, which won its sixth consecutive game, advanced to face Charleston (26-3) in a quarterfinal contest at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Farmington Community Civic Center.

The Cavaliers will try to advance to a state semifinal for the first time since winning the Class L state championship in 1964.

A 3-point swish by Kingston junior Corey Kemper gave the Cougars a 33-32 lead in the final minute of the third quarter, their first lead since early in the opening quarter.

“When they gained the lead, we had the jitters, we were nervous,” Davis said. “Coach (Darian Head) told us, 'Deep breath in, let it out, and go out and play the game that we know best.’”

It resulted in a dominant fourth quarter, triggered by excellent defense from Davis and senior Eddie Weekly III.

A steal by Weekly, who nabbed a team high five of the Cavaliers’ 15 steals, produced a breakaway layup by Davis. After Weekly stole the inbounds pass and laid it in, Davis blocked a Kingston 3-point attempt and completed a six-point adrenaline rush in the opening 40 seconds.

“In the fourth quarter, we picked up our energy level, we got the turnovers we were looking for and that helped us to build the lead,” Head said.

A full timeout by Kingston coach Paul Hamilton could not squash the DuBourg run. A steal and layup by sophomore Kevin Henson, who gave the Cavaliers excellent minutes off the bench, and a left wing triple by Davis extended the lead to 50-37.

“They turned up the pressure, went on a run, and we lost it at that point,” Hamilton said.

Kingston High, located in Cadet, Mo. in Union County, enjoyed its second winning season since 2009 largely through its suffocating defense, which surrendered fewer than 47 points in 18 games this season.

The Cougars’ 1-3-1 defense forced DuBourg to be patient offensively and the inside strength of Matthew Nelson, who led the Kingston with 15 points and 10 rebounds, helped the Cougars build an early 9-4 lead.

“We played hard and got down and guarded,” Hamilton said. “It’s what we’ve done all year.”

DuBourg senior LeMond Shaw led the Cavaliers back. Parked in the center of the zone, Shaw scored five points and dished out two assists to tie the game at 9-all. Then he capped a 10-0 spurt with a wing 3-pointer to put DuBourg ahead 14-9.

“In the middle of the zone, the first thing I’m looking for is to attack,” said Shaw, who scored 18 points and corralled 10 boards. “Second is the dump off to Dampier (Evans) for a dunk or an and-1, and then I look for options for my other teammates.”

But when Shaw went to the bench midway in the second quarter with his third foul, the DuBourg offense struggled and despite forcing 10 turnovers, only led 22-18 at the half.

Shaw’s third foul was a charge, and a more tentative Shaw emerged from the locker room.

“I think he was scared of picking up his fourth and having to come sit,” Head said. “The other thing was that I needed him to attack the basket, and that’s what he started to do late.”

After two acrobatic shots by Kingston senior guard Guiseppe Ghirlanda sliced the deficit to two points, Kemper hit the triple to put the Cougars ahead with 40 seconds to play in the third quarter.

But a tough move in the paint by Shaw and a coast-to-coast layup by Evans allowed DuBourg to reclaim a 36-33 lead heading into the decisive fourth quarter, when blocks and steals led to a flurry of baskets and a sectional title.

“Whenever a teammate gets a nice block or a steal, we’re always going to applaud them and the whole team gets energy,” said Davis, who scored 18 points, and had four steals.

During its six-game winning streak, DuBourg is averaging 62.3 points per game. It is quite a turnaround from the offensive woes that plagued the Cavaliers late last season and at the start of this season.

DuBourg yielded only 23 points to Lift for Life in the 2020 district championship game and still lost 23-22. The Cavaliers then watched as Lift for Life achieved a fourth-place state finish.

It is a loss that stuck in the minds of DuBourg players, especially when the Cavaliers opened the season with a 2-5 record and scored 25 points or fewer in three of those losses.

“Early it was a new system and we really didn’t have the defensive energy that we needed to play with” said Head, who is in his first year coaching the Cavaliers. “Good defense leads to easy offense.”

That philosophy was on display in the fourth quarter Wednesday and has sent Bishop DuBourg into uncharted waters.

“It’s feels great to keep going and to keep making history at our school,” Shaw said.