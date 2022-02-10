DuBourg's Evans delivers in crunch time to hold off Affton's second-half rally

AFFTON — Dampier Evans is a chiseled 6-foot-6 of strength and power who is capable of rocking a rim at any moment. He can jump out of the gym and corrals rebounds by the bushel.

A senior power forward for the DuBourg boys basketball team, Evans is a physical presence who can dominate a game.

But the free-throw line has not been kind to Evans. So when he stepped to the charity stripe late in the fourth quarter of a two-point game Thursday night, it was no sure thing.

Shooting one and the bonus free throws, Evans buried them both to help DuBourg hold off Affton’s late charge for a 50-43 win at Affton High.

“It was a little tough,” Evans said. “We had to face the pressure and stay poised in that situation. That’s all you can do.”

Evans finished with a game-high 17 points and hauled in 14 rebounds as DuBourg (9-9) has won for the third time in its last four games.

“That’s a big confidence builder for him,” first-year DuBourg coach Darian Head said. “He kind of struggles a little bit at the free-throw line. Knocking those down kind of lets him know he can make them when he needs to.”

The Cavaliers needed Evans to make them in that moment.

Trailing 43-41, Affton (11-8) deployed the Hack-a-Evans strategy by fouling him when he was nowhere near the ball with 1 minute and 29 seconds to play. When he buried both it gave the Cavaliers some breathing room. After the Cougars came up empty on their possession, Evans then scored a layup and senior swingman LeMond Shaw hit three of his four free throws in the final 49.5 seconds to keep the Cougars at bay.

The 6-foot-7 Shaw had a monster night as he scored 16 points, hauled in eight rebounds, handed out four assists, made two steals and blocked at least one shot.

DuBourg’s pair of bruisers made their presence felt all night but especially early on they were more than Affton could handle. DuBourg led 16-7 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter Shaw scored six points in a nine-point spurt that included a coast-to-coast layup in transition that put the Cavaliers ahead 25-12 at the midway point of the period.

Dampier threw down a nice alley-oop from Shaw shortly after and DuBourg was rolling as it took a 32-17 lead into halftime.

When the teams came out to warmup for the third quarter, Affton coach Jay Laue swapped out the ball that has been used in the first half for a different ball off the rack. Laue said the reason he switched from the Spalding brand basketball to the Wilson brand ball was his team normally uses the Wilson during games.

“We use both of them in practice,” Laue said. “We like using the Wilsons because they’re nicer. Those other ones are getting a little old.”

However, per state and national federation rules, the game ball is not to be switched unless there are reasons it cannot be used.

Head pointed out to the officials that the ball had been switched but it was not switched back to the Spalding.

“The weight of the basketball can be different. The feel of the basketball can be different,” Head said. “As minor as some people may think it is it’s a big deal to a basketball player to switch out a ball in the middle of the game.”

It certainly looked like it made a difference to Affton which roared out of the locker room and outscored DuBourg 18-4 in the third quarter.

Affton senior point guard Codey Recht and junior guard Sean LaRose were the catalysts of the Cougars' run. LaRose scored nine of his 12 points in the period. He dropped in a layup late that cut DuBourg’s lead to 36-35. Recht had a team-high 13 points and six rebounds.

“We’re a team that feeds off fast breaks. We didn’t get anything in the first half fast-break wise,” Laue said. “We were able to get some in the second half and that gets our confidence going. That helps us make some outside shots and were able to run a little bit, too.”

Junior sharpshooter Banks Wilson scored 12 points as he knocked down a 3-pointer in each quarter. His long-range shot in the fourth tied the game at 38 with 6:45 to play.

DuBourg could only be frustrated with itself for squandering its 15-point halftime lead.

“The third quarter we came out slow, came out lazy, came out too confident,” Shaw said.

It didn’t help the Cavaliers that they were without junior guard Jalen Davis, who suffered an apparent ankle injury with just more than two minutes to play in the second quarter. The 6-foot-1 Davis is a speedy defender that gets into the passing lanes on defense and attacks the basket on offense. He had eight points and at least three steals in his limited duty. His presence was missed while he sat on the bench with ice on his foot in the second half.

“His intensity, the way he guards and gets out on the break, his all-around play is hard to pick up off the bench but I feel like we got back into it,” Shaw said.

Evans and Shaw were the only Cavaliers that scored in the fourth quarter. Evans hit one of two free throws with just more than four and a half minutes remaining to give DuBourg a 43-38 lead.

Recht came back the other way and scored a layup to make it 43-40.

Evans missed his next three free throws and LaRose hit one of two free throws to trim the lead to 43-41 when Affton burned its last timeout with 1:38 remaining. That’s when the Cougars decided to try their luck one more time by fouling Evans only to watch him knock down both.

“The length DuBourg had gave us trouble in the first half, it gave us trouble in the second half too but we told the kids to have confidence we could compete,” Laue said. “I think we were a little intimidated at first by their size and athleticism. Regrouping at halftime helped.”

DuBourg won its last road game of the regular season. It has two more home games before hosting the Class 3 District 4 tournament. The Cavaliers have had a roller coaster of a season but Head is hoping they find their equilibrium when it matters most.

“When we step on the floor we have to play with a sense of urgency,” Head said. “We did that in the first half tonight. We had a letdown in the third quarter but then we were able to finish it off.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.