DuBourg's run ends with loss to Charleston in Class 3 quarterfinals

FARMINGTON — DuBourg marched into Saturday’s Missouri Class 3 boys basketball state quarterfinal against Charleston riding a wave of momentum.

Last week, the Cavaliers won their first district championship since 2010. On Wednesday, they won in the sectional round against Kingston.

It’s safe to say the Cavaliers have held their own with their backs against the wall before.

Charleston brought a different kind of pressure Saturday — one with a press defensive scheme as the backbone that triggers an eruptive, fast-moving offense.

The Bluejays suffocated the Cavaliers all afternoon, forced a bevy of costly turnovers and ran away with a 74-61 win at Farmington Civic Center to advance to the Class 3 state semifinals.

Charleston (27-3) will face the either Duchesne or Cole Camp in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield. DuBourg finished 14-10.

“That’s how we like to play,” Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams said. “This year’s team is pretty deep, so we can afford to expend a lot of energy the entire game, especially defensively. We want to play defense for 84 feet and hopefully try to wear teams down, especially teams who don’t have much depth, and create a little havoc and some easy points off turnovers.”

Neither squad generated much of anything in the opening quarter. Eleven combined fouls were called in the first eight minutes, three of which were handed to DuBourg starter Christian Necombe, who sat for much of the first half. Senior teammate Dampier Evans kept the Cavaliers in the game early, scoring the first 12 points for his team.

“We fought hard,” Evans said. “They put us under pressure early, and they got to (their game). We couldn’t handle it at first. When we started adjusting to it, it was too late.”

Riding a 10-game winning streak entering Saturday afternoon’s tilt, the Bluejays waited for the right time to upend a close game — even if it took longer than expected. Nursing a 10-8 lead, Charleston opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to help build a 21-12 advantage.

That game-changing outburst was highlighted by defensive pressure from Charleston. Fletravion Stanback and Almareion Williams came up with steals and went end-to-end on consecutive possessions. Williams swiped another steal and drove the length of the floor shortly after. Williams’ 3-pointer with 4 minutes and 30 seconds left in the half handed the Bluejays a 24-14 cushion.

“They’re very aggressive and, typically, against an aggressive team, you’ve got to make them pay on the back end when you get wide-open looks and easy layups,” first-year DuBourg coach Darian Head said. “In the first half, we had five or six missed layups. That’ll kill you every time.”

A power dunk by Charleston’s Rico Coleman handed his team a 29-15 lead, and the Bluejays looked like they were going to put the game out of hand early.

Lemond Shaw had other plans in mind. The 6-foot-7 DuBourg senior dribbled to up the floor with a few seconds remaining in the half and floated a half-court circus shot that somehow swooshed through the hoop to cut the deficit to 34-22 at the break.

DuBourg opened the second half with an 8-2 run. Shaw had a pair of buckets, including one off a steal of his own, to slice Charleston’s lead to 36-30 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

“The message was adversity builds character,” Head said. “We knew this was going to be a tall task. We have a lot of history with their program. Coming out of halftime, it was come out and compete. We’ve hit a wall of adversity, now we’ve got to go over it, go through it, go around it. Whatever needs to happen, we’ve got to make it happen because we’ve only got 16 minutes left to fight. We came out and we started to fight there at the beginning of the third quarter.”

The Cavaliers never came closer than six points.

Charleston closed the third quarter with a 46-34 lead and never looked back.

Patrick Farmer Jr. dropped a game-high 22 points for the Bluejays, while Rico Coleman added 20 of his own.

Evans paced DuBourg with 21 points, while Shaw finished with 16. Eddie Weekly III chipped in with nine.

A game that started out close was turned upside down with the help of a few big runs created off a feisty defensive effort from Charleston.

“That was definitely the difference,” Evans said. “When a team goes on a run like that, it’s hard to stay poised. In a big game like that, with the crowd not on your side, it’s hard to stay focused under pressure like that.”

