Duchesne's Mitchell DeGuentz puts a jumper during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LADUE — Duchesne basketball player Mitchell DeGuentz took his ACT test Saturday morning at Duchesne.
He hopes the test results are as good as the results were on the court for his Pioneers squad Saturday afternoon.
Duchesne snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominating defensive performance in a 44-32 victory over Gibault as part of the 2019 Sager Strong Shootout at MICDS.
The Pioneers jumped to a 12-3 lead and held the Hawks without a point in the first six minutes of the second quarter and first four minutes of the third quarter.
"I think we are starting to get the hang of it," said DeGuentz, a senior on a Pioneers team which features three freshmen and two sophomores in its first seven. "We kept it simple today and just stuck to the basics. I thought we did a better job of talking on defense and at times played really well defensively. There is a lot of young talent on this team and this was a good team win."
The Pioneers (2-4) came out firing on the offensive end Saturday, scoring 19 points in the first quarter. Kyle Fischer, the other senior in the starting lineup, had 10 points and sophomore Mark Yarborough added seven.
The offense struggled for much of the rest of the game for the Pioneers as they scored just 25 points in the final three quarters.
But Gibault (3-4) never got an offensive rhythm going.
Duchesne led 32-15 midway through the third quarter before Will Simonton scored the first third-quarter points for the Hawks with a 3-pointer. Simonton hit a second 3-pointer as Gibault pulled within 11 points as Duchesne only scored four points in the third quarter.
Ryan Bollinger hit a field goal right before the buzzer to end the third quarter and Gibault was within striking distance at 34-24 going into the fourth.
Kameron Hanvy had a steal and transition layup for Gibault on the first possession of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to eight points. But Gibault got no closer as Ryan Gancarz hit a big 3-pointer for Duchesne to extend the lead up to 14 points.
"They were really never in any danger," Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said. "We played an overtime game (Friday, a 55-53 loss to Metro-East Lutheran), but I don't think that had much to do with the game (Saturday). They were the quickest team defensively that we have played so far. We are going to play more teams like this and we have to learn from this game. The simple fact was that their defense was better than our offense."
Gibault did not have a player score in double figures. Hanvy led the way with nine points.
Yarborough had 14 and Fischer 12 to pace Duchesne.
"We lost to four really good teams so we just needed any kind of win to help with our confidence," Duchesne coach Wade Bouslog said. "This was our sixth game in 13 days and sometimes you have to win ugly. Our defense did some things we have been working on like getting the passing lanes. And our help side defense was better. This is a very young team but I like these guys. They play hard."
