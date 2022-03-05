Duchesne beats Cole Camp, earns program's first trip to state semifinals

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ethan Kissell isn't concerned about what the Duchesne boys basketball team's record is.

"We're undefeated in the postseason, so that's all that matters," Kissell said.

Thanks in large part to Kissell's 26 points and nine rebounds, Duchesne continued its magical run with a 51-42 victory over Cole Camp in a Class 3 quarterfinal game Saturday at Battle High School.

With the victory, the Pioneers (15-16) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

"It feels good to get to our school's first final four," Duchesne junior Cameron Lee said.

Duchesne (15-16) will square off with Charleston (27-3) at 4 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State in Springfield.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Kissell said. "Maybe when I see it on our gym wall it'll sink in. I'm still in shock."

Though it's the program's first semifinal appearance, Pioneers coach Wade Bouslog isn't ready to celebrate.

"I don't want our kids to be satisfied with this," Bouslog said. "This was a big hurdle because now you can go and just play."

Kissell was a man possessed from the get-go.

After a less-than-stellar performance in the sectional round against Monroe City, Kissell was determined to do better for his team.

"I struggled to get into the paint and the basket, a lot of people were telling me that I had to do better this game," Kissell said.

Kissell responded to the challenge.

"He's been good for us all year," Bouslog said. "He's been that spark plug with energy. The cool thing about this group is everybody pitches in on any given night."

The team's leading scorer, Lee was held without a point in the first half, but never hung his head.

He just kept grinding.

"My teammates and coaches, they kept cheering me on and keep my head up and keep attacking, eventually it'll fall," Lee said.

Lee chipped in 10 points while dishing out four assists and recording five steals.

Though his coach didn't feel confident until late in the fourth quarter, Lee knew it was going to be a good bus ride home when Bouslog gave the green light to extend their pressure to full court.

"In that fourth quarter when the coach told us to start pressing, we felt like we had them then," Lee said.

With the game still hanging in the balance, against Duchesne's press, the Bluebirds only mustered six points and coughed the ball up seven times.

"He put a lot more pressure up the floor and he hadn't shown that as much," Cole Camp coach Kevin Schearer said. "That disrupted us and we have to keep certain kids in the game. We had one of them in foul trouble and that causes us some ball-handling problems. We had good touches, but we just couldn't put them in."

Cole Camp (17-11) was led by sophomore guard Reid Harrison, who scored 21 points.

