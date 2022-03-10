Duchesne fashions gutsy effort in Class 3 state semifinal loss to Charleston

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ethan Kissell was in no mood for a consolation prize Thursday.

Cam Lee shook his head when condolences were offered.

The Duchesne High juniors felt they could pull off a monumental upset in a Class 3 boys basketball state semifinal against Charleston, a small-school blue blood.

Dropping the heart-stopping 56-53 decision at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus did not feel good. At all.

"No matter what anybody said, we felt like we could come in here and win this," Lee said. "Forget the record, we thought we were good enough."

The Pioneers were, indeed, good enough.

They simply fell just short during crunch time.

"When you take away the result, I can live with the energy, the effort and everything we did," Duchesne coach Wade Bouslog said. "We stayed the course — and that was huge."

The Pioneers (15-17) will face Thayer (28-2) in the third-place game at noon Friday at Hammons Student Center.

Duchesne entered the semifinal contest with a losing record. It held an 8-15 mark Feb. 13 and was on the fast track to nowhere.

But the Pioneers turned it around in a big way, winning seven of their next eight games. That late-season surge sent the St. Charles-based school into the semifinal round for the first time in school history.

Yet Duchesne was not about to settle for just reaching the state tournament.

It wanted to come away with the top prize.

"Just couldn't hit the big shot when we needed to," said Kissell, who finished with a team-high 17 points.

Lee added 12 points and a team-best six rebounds and six assists. Josh Baker-Mays chipped in with 11 points. Amorion Oliphant added seven points.

The Pioneers appeared to have a tall task against the Bluejays (28-3), who will face Lafayette County (30-1) for the Class 3 state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

Charleston has won 11 state titles and was making its 24th semifinal appearance. Loaded with speed and athleticism, it carried an 11-game winning streak into the game along with a host of impressive one-sided victories.

Those numbers did not overwhelm Bouslog's crew.

The Pioneers rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit to take a 37-36 lead on a layup by Oliphant with 4 minutes and 42 seconds left in the third period.

Charleston responded by pushing the lead back up to 50-43 midway through the final stanza. Again, Duchesne dug deep and charged back to get to within 53-51 on a Kissell layup with 1:45 remaining.

Following a free throw by Bluejays junior Fletravion Stanback, the Pioneers just missed tying the contest when Oliphant's 3-pointer missed the mark with 14 ticks on the clock.

"They were really physical," Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams said.

Added Charleston freshman Patrick Farmer Jr, "They played aggressively."

Farmer Jr. scored a game-high 22 points.

"We never look at who we're playing, you just play how you play," Kissell said. "It's a final four game, but you try and come out and just play a basketball game."

The Bluejays bolted out to a 12-3 lead, forcing six turnovers on the Pioneers' first nine possessions.

"It kind of teetered on the brink of (us) getting run out of the gym," Bouslog said. "They can turn 10 into 20 (point lead) really quickly."

Duchesne methodically chipped away thanks to some clutch shooting from Lee and Kissell, who combined for 17 of their team's 30 first-half points. Lee triggered a third-period rally that got his team to within 43-41 heading the final quarter.

But down the stretch, the Pioneers missed the front end of the one-and-one twice.

"I thought they made a couple more plays at the end than we did," Bouslog said. "Sometimes the plays fall your way and sometimes they don't."

The Duchesne defense slowed down a Charleston team that came into the tournament averaging 74.1 points per contest.

The Pioneers, who start five members of the football team, will return four regulars next season. But for now, they have their eyes set on a third-place trophy.

"This (loss) doesn't change what these guys have done and where we've come from to get here," Bouslog said. "I like where this team is at. As much as you don't want to be in the third-place game, I'm excited to get to coach them (Friday)."

