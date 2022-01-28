Duff's seven-point spurt helps De Smet pull away from Parkway West

CHESTERFIELD — Dillon Duff knew it was good before he landed on the hardwood Friday night.

A freshman guard for the De Smet basketball team, Duff let a 3-pointer go from the right wing and was fouled. The shot swished through and then Duff buried the ensuing free throw with 13.1 seconds to go in the first half.

Before the half was through, De Smet got the ball back and Duff banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing to balloon the Spartans' lead and help propel them to a convincing 74-50 win at Parkway West in the championship game of the Parkway West Showdown.

“As a freshman, that’s a different feeling,” Duff said. “It was great, it was great.”

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (13-5) has won three games in a row and claimed the Parkway West Showdown tournament title four consecutive times. It was not played last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second time the Spartans met the Longhorns on the court this season and the second time they rolled to victory. De Smet beat Parkway West 77-39 in the quarterfinal round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

The No. 7 large school, Parkway West (16-2) has beaten all comers this season aside from De Smet. With a jam-packed and boisterous student section, the Longhorns were hoping for a different result in Friday night’s rematch.

It wasn’t meant to be.

De Smet held Parkway West without a basket for the first four minutes of the opening period and led 12-7 headed into the second quarter.

The Longhorns struggled to get any kind of offensive flow or looks out of their half-court sets. The long and quick Spartans took away what they wanted to do.

“We definitely did not play our best offensive game and obviously they have something to do with that with their size and ability,” Parkway West coach John Wright said.

Parkway West got a huge spark from senior forward Ja’Marion Wayne. A Missouri football signee, Wayne had the student section on fire after he loaded up and volleyball spiked a De Smet shot and immediately went down the other way and then hit nothing but net on his first 3-point attempt of the season to trim De Smet’s lead to 15-10.

He scored another tough bucket then hammered home a run-out dunk to cut the De Smet lead to 23-17 with 1 minute and 21 seconds to play in the half. The Longhorns finally had something working.

Then Duff gave the Spartans all the breathing room they’d need. His seven-point spurt in the final 13 seconds of the quarter gave De Smet a 32-17 lead headed into the locker room and sapped any momentum Parkway West might have generated.

“That was a killer,” Wright said. “That was a tough series of events to end the first half, for sure.”

Duff finished with 19 points and hit four long-range shots in the process. It was a welcome sight as he and fellow freshman Riley Massey scored 12 points, all on free throws, to buoy the Spartans who didn’t get a lot of scoring from their starters.

“We got a lot of depth on our bench,” Duff said. “We have guys that that work hard. There’s different times when other guys step up and today that was me and Riley.”

Senior standout guard Brian Taylor couldn’t be as aggressive as he would have liked as he hung with his fourth foul with 5:44 to go in the third. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee, Taylor scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter. He grabbed four rebounds, handed out six assists and made four steals. Senior forward Jemeal Goines had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal, too.

Parkway West was led by junior guard Tyler King who had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Wayne finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

De Smet led 47-30 after the third quarter and pushed it to 60-41 with just more than 2:32 to play.

Then things got interesting. De Smet pulled its starters for the final few minutes only to watch Parkway West leave its regular rotation players in who continued to press and trap.

Parkway West’s King and junior Ethan Beach were both assessed technical fouls in the final two minutes.

When the game appeared over De Smet scored an unguarded basket at the buzzer which Wright then sarcastically cheered on as he clapped in the direction of De Smet’s bench. De Smet assistant coach John Duff then responded by waving both hands at the Parkway West bench. Both were given technical fouls by the referees after the final horn but before they had walked off the court.

Both teams had to be separated and Beach was given his second technical and ejected. He will not be eligible to play in the Longhorns next game.

There was no handshake line, trophy presentation or all-tournament team and tournament most valuable player announcement as both teams were sent to their locker rooms.

Williams defended his team scoring on the last play.

“We’re up 21 with about two and a half minutes. They start pressing with their starters,” Williams said. “Even with 15 seconds to go I told my guys to hold the ball and they start trapping. Yeah, go score.”

Wright declined to talk specifics until after he got a full rundown from his players.

“That’s not the way we wanted to end the tournament with the way things went down at the end,” Wright said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.