East St. Louis defeats Chatham Glenwood in sectional final to keep state title dreams alive

HIGHLAND — Many of East St. Louis' current players enjoyed a close-up look at the 2019 roster that won the Class 3A state championship.

Therefore, that’s the goal for the current crop, and coach Mark Chambers is optimistic East Side can measure up to its heroes of the past.

“They have bonded together,” Chambers said Friday after the Flyers defeated Chatham Glenwood 56-47 to win the Highland Sectional. “A lot of these kids were in middle school when we won state. They saw it. We talk to them all the time, and the guys that were on the 2019 team come back and talk to them.

“But these guys have formed their own identity. It’s been really special to watch. They’re a special group. They work hard and they play hard on the court for me. We’ve got some really smart guys on this group, too. We’re proud of them. We practice every day to be champions — on and off the court.”

Senior Christian Jones, a Missouri recruit, scored a game-high 23 points and junior Macaleab Rich finished with 21 points as the Flyers (27-5) dug deep to outlast a gritty Chatham Glenwood team that fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter, only to close within 40-36 early in the fourth quarter before running out of steam.

“We want to win (state) for the guys that couldn’t do it two years ago and last year,” Jones said, referring to postseasons wiped out by the pandemic. “I like the way we bond, which nobody sees off the court, and the way we get along with each other. We’ve got team chemistry. I feel like we can win the state championship.”

Jones was at his best in the second half, amassing 18 points. His 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter put the Flyers ahead 29-20, and he kept the Titans (20-13) at bay in the fourth quarter by going 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Rich also cashed in from the line, going 6 for 6 in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Flyers were 18 for 27 on free throws and committed just 10 turnovers.

East St. Louis will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Springfield Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of Springfield Center. The Cyclones beat Decatur MacArthur, 55-53, in overtime to win the Danville Sectional on Friday.

First-year Chatham Glenwood coach Kody Kirkpatrick was proud of the way the Titans played, particularly after a case of stage fright led to their early 11-0 deficit.

“We really battled, and they’re relentless,” Kirkpatrick said of the Flyers. “They just keep coming at you and coming at you. This is kind of how we’ve been all year. We’ve scratched and clawed our way to 20 wins. We don’t have a lot of guys who have been in these moments of the postseason.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome, but we did battle. We spotted them too much of a lead. Giving them 11 points to start the game is tough to come back from.”

East Side led 15-5 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime. After the Flyers surged to a 31-20 lead in the third quarter, Chatham Glenwood used a 10-5 run to get within 40-36 with 5 minutes and 55 seconds remaining.

But a baseline jumper by Jones and a basket in the lane by Rich gave the Flyers a 44-36 lead at the 5:23 mark, and the Titans could get no closer than six.

Senior Eli Curtis scored a team-high 18 points for Chatham Glenwood. Junior Josh Jones had 12. Senior Wes Anderson was limited to six points on 3 for 16 shooting.

“They had a good game plan for us and we missed some shots we normally make,” Chambers said. “We also missed some free throws. They kept us off the boards, too. But we stuck to it. We knew if we continued to attack the basket and continued to do the things that got us the lead … that’s what we wanted to do.”

