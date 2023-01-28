East St. Louis finds stride in second half to push past CBC

BELLEVILLE — Antwan Robinson wasn’t playing nice Saturday afternoon.

Not after the battle that had just unfolded over four quarters against CBC.

A senior guard for the East St. Louis boys basketball team, Robinson crammed home a breakaway dunk at the final buzzer to give the Flyers a 66-54 win over the Cadets at Lynx Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University–Belleville.

“It was one of those chippy games,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t going to hold it.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (16-4) has won seven in a row and eight of its last nine games. The lone loss in that stretch came at state-ranked Moline.

It’s the first time the Flyers have beaten the Cadets in six games since 1999. CBC eked out a 60-54 win on its home court last January.

CBC (11-9) was fresh off a stunning win Friday night over Vianney when senior guard Calvin Ross threw up a runner at the buzzer. The Cadets opened Saturday’s game with plenty of energy as they led midway through the first quarter and battled back from a six-point deficit in the second quarter to grab a 28-26 lead at halftime.

East Side had plenty to discuss in the locker room, and coach Mark Chambers wasted little time getting after it.

“We went into the locker room and the coaches were on our butts,” Robinson said. “We really had to turn it around. It was us against us. It’s always us against us.”

Junior guards Nassir Binion and Anthony Gause have been two catalysts for CBC this season and were strong in the early going. Binion finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Gause had 14 points, two assists and two steals.

The Cadets made their hay by speeding up the Flyers on both ends. CBC wanted to get up the court in a hurry on offense and East St. Louis didn’t adjust until after the break.

“We made it a half-court game on them,” Chambers said. “They were beating us in transition big time in the first half. We went half court and that kind of changed the game.”

East St. Louis outscored CBC 17-9 in the third quarter as 6-foot-10 senior center Cameron Boone made his presence felt with a putback and then a two-handed jam. Senior swingman and Kansas State recruit Macaleab Rich continued his torrid play as he scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter. Rich overpowered CBC in the paint as he hauled in 11 rebounds, too.

CBC was playing without sophomore center Matt Michalski, who was out sick. So the Cadets played a small lineup that was at its best in transition and had to work much harder against the long and lanky Flyers’ defense in the halfcourt.

Robinson finished with 14 points. Boone had six points, six rebounds and blocked four shots.

CBC closed within 45-39 when Binion knocked down a runner early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as it would get the rest of the way. Robinson scored seven of his 14 points in the final frame as the Flyers pushed ahead for good.

“Coach told us at halftime we were just going through the motions so we wanted to come out in the second half, run our stuff and execute,” Rich said. “We were really stopping ourselves. We weren’t talking, we weren’t executing, we weren’t doing nothing.”

CBC got strong scoring games from Binion and Gause but is still searching for more consistency from the rest of the lineup. Sophomore guard Terron Garrett had five points, three rebounds and two steals. Freshman guard Semaj Stampley started and finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“We’re waiting on Ant and Nas to be more consistent and for Terron to have another breakout game,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “At the end of the day my team competed.”

It wasn’t the result the Cadets came across the Mississippi River for, but it should help them as they continue to stay in the mix for the Metro Catholic Conference title. The league is in flux this winter and when the postseason begins, CBC, Chaminade and St. Louis U. High will all compete in the same Class 6 district tournament. Every sign of progress is a positive one at this point.

“It’s exciting, we have a chance to fight for a conference championship at the end of the year,” Tatum said. “It’s always exciting to be in the conference (chase) and have a chance to win.”

East St. Louis 66, CBC 54