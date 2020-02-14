East St. Louis forfeits conference victory to Edwardsville

The East St. Louis boys basketball team forfeited its Feb. 7 Southwestern Conference victory to Edwardsville.

Tigers athletics director Alexander Fox confirmed Friday the Flyers self-reported themselves to the Illinois High School Association for using an ineligible player during that game.

"We were waiting for confirmation," Fox said. "They did it the right way when they found out.

"Kudos to them for maintaining that standard for their student-athletes."

East St. Louis won the game 54-47 on the court.

That result being vacated helped Edwardsville hit the 20-win plateau, coupled with its 73-39 nonconference victory Friday night against Mascoutah.

The Tigers (20-7) had 18 wins when Friday started before the forfeit and then winning against Mascoutah helped them hit 20 for the 11th time in a season since 2000 and first time under second-year head coach Dustin Battas.

"It's kind of unconventional, but I'm just happy that they were able to square everything away," Fox said.

Efforts to reach East St. Louis boys basketball coach Mark Chambers and athletics director Darren Sunkett were unsuccessful.

After the forfeit, Edwardsville sits at 4-4 in the SWC and East St. Louis is 5-5. Collinsville (25-2, 7-1) leads the league race ahead of O'Fallon (21-5, 7-2).