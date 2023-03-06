SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Jaion Jackson looked on in horror.

The East St. Louis High junior guard watched as senior teammate McKenly Falconer laid it all on the line Monday night in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Super-Sectional.

Literally.

Falconer got sick on the court in front of the large crowd at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.

And he did so in a rather grotesque manner.

"Watching that, it was nasty," Jackson said. "I could tell he wasn't feeling good. I knew I had to do something about it."

Jackson did just that.

A defensive specialist, Jackson recorded a pair of steals in a 14-second span in the second overtime to propel the Flyers to a 59-56 win over defending champion Sacred Heart-Griffin in the nail-biting elite eight boys basketball contest.

East St. Louis (25-8) advanced to face Metamora (32-2) in a state semifinal at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Assembly Hall in Champaign. Metamora has won 30 successive games.

The Flyers, who captured the state crown in 2019, gained a measure of revenge against Sacred Heart-Griffin (31-4), which knocked them out of the postseason last season with 50-40 win in the super-sectional round.

"We had to get even with them, that's the only way," said East St. Louis senior standout Macaleab Rich, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs. "We wanted to come and prove everybody wrong by showing them what we could do."

East St. Louis turned in a gut-check performance, again literally. It rallied from a 42-37 deficit with 2 minutes and 47 seconds left regulation and also climbed out of a 54-51 hole late in the second extra session.

"I tell my guys all the time, 'When you go to the gas station, you've got to put gas in the tank,' " East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. "If you don't have gas in the tank, you can't go anywhere. These guys have been putting money in the bank all year and when we needed the reserve, we had it.

"And that's what you saw today."

Jackson served as the most unlikely of heroes. He entered the game with just 18 points all season. The 5-foot-11-inch sparkplug hit two foul shots on Monday, but recorded three steals, including two at the perfect time.

"Give energy, that's what I do," said Jackson, a defensive back on the football team. "When they need me to get some steals, I'm going out there to get them."

Jackson's first swipe came with 1:31 left in the second 4-minute session and his team trailing 54-53. It led to a short jumper from Antwan Robinson. Jackson struck again on the ensuing possession using his quick hands in the passing lane to grab the ball.

He promptly hit a foul shot for a 56-54 advantage the Flyers never relinquished.

Rich, who was 14 of 15 at the line, sank three foul shots in the final 55 seconds to seal the landmark triumph.

"All game, coach told us to stay positive," Rich said.

East St. Louis used an 8-2 run over the final 1:31 in OT No. 2 to steal the game from the Cyclones, who appeared set to defend their title.

"This was a classic," Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Tim Allen said. "We've been on the other end where we've made the shots. Today, it was their time. They made the shots and did what they had to do."

The Flyers battled tooth-and-nail through the 1-hour, 53-minute marathon that featured eight ties and five lead changes.

D'Necco Rucker added 11 points and five rebounds to the winning attack. Robinson chipped in 10 points and six boards.

Cameron Boone, a 6-foot-10-inch enforcer, posted six of the Flyers' nine rejections.

Falconer returned to the contest after his illness and had two points and an assist.

East St. Louis had waited all year to get even with the Cyclones and the revenge felt sweet, according to Rich.

"We just did what we had to do," said Rich, who is heading to Kansas State University.

Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter to go up 13-8. It stretched the lead to 33-25 with 2:41 left in the third stanza before the Flyers began chipping away.

Davis Bynum canned a foul shot with 1:43 left in regulation to tie the score.

Rucker sent the game into a second OT with a fallaway jumper at the horn after the Flyers wasted a 2-point lead in the final 21 seconds.

"It was toughness it was grit, it was just playing smart," Chambers said of the difference in the contest. "You hate for either one of us to lose this game. That's a championship team over there. And they competed like it."

Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional: East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56 (2OT)